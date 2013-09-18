Project of the Day: A Film Editor in 80s London in Horror 'EDIT'

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film in progress; at the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.

In the meantime: Is this a movie you’d want to see? Tell us in the comments.

“ EDIT “

Tweetable Logline:

Film Editor Grace sees fragments of a disturbing message in her latest film. You will help uncover it. Interactive horror set in 80s London

Elevator Pitch:

Grace is a film editor in the dark heart of 80s London. She’s tightly wound, but loves her job. Low budget exploitation films, horror flicks – it doesn’t matter. But something is wrong. On horribly scratched frames, terrible scenes repeat. As her personal life collapses, Grace becomes convinced she’s being sent a message. EDIT’s got a unique interactive component. At the end of every episode, Grace receives more disturbing footage. In between instalments, you’ll be tasked with putting the pieces together using a simple drag and drop interface. With each episode, the message -and its horrifying consequences- will become clearer.

Production Team: Directors- Chris and Dan Cornwell Writer- Chris Cornwell Starring- Genna Foden, Callum Dodgson, Pia De Laborde, Helen Oxley

About the Production:

“I’ve worked in transmedia for a while and I was thinking about how you could use interactivity to involve people not just narratively, but thematically. “To be clear, first and foremost I want EDIT to be a tight, scary set of horror shorts. But I also want to explore the idea of editing. So much changes in the edit, because context can really define truth- both in the editing booth and outside it. “The message in this disturbing sequence will shift as Grace cuts and re-cuts and I hope it gives audience a chance to grapple with this idea directly.” — Chris Cornwell

Current Status:

Pre-production.

For more information and to support this project:

Kickstarter Page

Web Series Website

Be sure to check out our curated Kickstarter page for more information on projects we think you should check out.

If you have an in-the-works project and you’d like to be profiled in an upcoming iW Project of the Day column, submit yourself by filling out this form!