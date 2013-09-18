Back to IndieWire

Project of the Day: A Film Editor in 80s London in Horror ‘EDIT’

Sep 18, 2013 9:45 am

EDIT

Tweetable Logline: 

Film Editor Grace sees fragments of a disturbing message in her latest film. You will help uncover it. Interactive horror set in 80s London

Elevator Pitch:

Grace is a film editor in the dark heart of 80s London. She’s tightly wound, but loves her job. Low budget exploitation films, horror flicks – it doesn’t matter. But something is wrong.

On horribly scratched frames, terrible scenes repeat. As her personal life collapses, Grace becomes convinced she’s being sent a message. 

EDIT’s got a unique interactive component. At the end of every episode, Grace receives more disturbing footage. In between instalments, you’ll be tasked with putting the pieces together using a simple drag and drop interface. With each episode, the message -and its horrifying consequences- will become clearer.

Production Team:
Directors- Chris and Dan Cornwell

Writer- Chris Cornwell

Starring- Genna Foden, Callum Dodgson, Pia De Laborde, Helen Oxley

About the Production:

“I’ve worked in transmedia for a while and I was thinking about how you could use interactivity to involve people not just narratively, but thematically. 

“To be clear, first and foremost I want EDIT to be a tight, scary set of horror shorts. But I also want to explore the idea of editing. So much changes in the edit, because context can really define truth- both in the editing booth and outside it. 

“The message in this disturbing sequence will shift as Grace cuts and re-cuts and I hope it gives audience a chance to grapple with this idea directly.” — Chris Cornwell

Current Status:

Pre-production.

For more information and to support this project:

Kickstarter Page
Web Series Website

Comments

Charlie Behrens

Can't wait to see this, it looks wicked…

pol

You guys need a NONE OF THE ABOVE option.

Jessica

Yes to seeing EDIT!!!

Nick

Love the Giallo aesthetic and Lynchian sound design. Hope it does well.

Richard

This sounds brilliant! Good luck guys!

Vantana

A very interesting project, well worth supporting.
I want to see this!

Norma Torregrosa

Worth Supporting!

