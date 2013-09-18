Project of the Day: A Film Editor in 80s London in Horror ‘EDIT’

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film in progress; at the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.
In the meantime: Is this a movie you’d want to see? Tell us in the comments.
“EDIT“
Tweetable Logline:
Elevator Pitch:
On horribly scratched frames, terrible scenes repeat. As her personal life collapses, Grace becomes convinced she’s being sent a message.
Writer- Chris Cornwell
Starring- Genna Foden, Callum Dodgson, Pia De Laborde, Helen Oxley
About the Production:
“To be clear, first and foremost I want EDIT to be a tight, scary set of horror shorts. But I also want to explore the idea of editing. So much changes in the edit, because context can really define truth- both in the editing booth and outside it.
“The message in this disturbing sequence will shift as Grace cuts and re-cuts and I hope it gives audience a chance to grapple with this idea directly.” — Chris Cornwell
Current Status:
Pre-production.
For more information and to support this project:
Kickstarter Page
Web Series Website
Be sure to check out our curated Kickstarter page for more information on projects we think you should check out.
If you have an in-the-works project and you’d like to be profiled in an upcoming iW Project of the Day column, submit yourself by filling out this form!
Comments
Can't wait to see this, it looks wicked…
You guys need a NONE OF THE ABOVE option.
Yes to seeing EDIT!!!
Love the Giallo aesthetic and Lynchian sound design. Hope it does well.
This sounds brilliant! Good luck guys!
A very interesting project, well worth supporting.
I want to see this!
Worth Supporting!