Review: Supernatural Thriller '+1' Is Not A Party You'll Want To Be Invited To

It’s the end of the world and the kids can’t stop partying in “+1,” the new

horror whatzit from director Dennis Iliadis. Not that you’d know it from the

reactions of the characters involved in this slightly off-center genre picture’s young partygoers who may or may not be emblematic of the youth of today.

When it’s emphasized that there is danger afoot, their drunken cries to keep

the music playing bellow in unison. God help us if Iliadis actually does have

his finger on the pulse of Generation iPod, or whatever they’re ironically

(post-ironically?) calling themselves. And get them off our lawn.

Rhys Wakefield, last seen terrorizing the suburbs in “The Purge,” brings his

rictus grin to the lead of this film, a semi-flat loverboy whom, we’re told

later, can’t seem to find that extra motivation in life to exist beyond being a

successful student who is really, terribly good looking. Wakefield is matched

with Ashley Hinshaw, and the two look like they might as well be from different, but still good looking, universes: she is limber and model-pretty, and

he has a positively Satanic grin that serves him better as an antagonist than

as a likable lead character. It’s the kind of film that doesn’t pause for

character-building until maybe thirty minutes in, and you have to spend the

first third of the film wondering if Wakefield’s David is the villain.

After a hypnotic moment of infidelity that can’t be explained by simple

logic, David finds himself on the outs with Hinshaw’s Jill, following her to a

massive house party highlighted by an obscene amount of excess. There are the

strippers on a giant outdoor stage! There is the nude Asian woman allowing everyone

to eat food off her body! Let’s light a tennis ball on fire and bat it around!

Either Iliadis is subtly critiquing American youth culture, or, more likely,

he’s never actually experienced it. It’s unclear as to whether the film is

operating on bizarre dream logic (that approaching asteroid can’t possibly be

real, no?), or events are already subtly spiraling out of control.

Once that asteroid lands, David’s wooing strategy is interrupted by an

unlikely threat: the partygoers are beginning to multiply, and doppelgängers

have infiltrated the house, replaying events that occurred moments earlier.

While these doubles appear to have murderous intentions, their main interest is

mimicry, and they pull it off quite well. There’s a point to be made about the

interchangeability of people at these massive college-age keggers (even before

the doubling, there are about three separate chubby, fratty jerks clip-clopping

through scenes like broken jalopies), but this film doesn’t have a single

skilled comedic performer, nor does it have a particularly trenchant point of

view or deeper observation.

The moments in between the sequences of violence and dread attempt to top

every movie house party you’ve ever seen, a highlight being a particularly graphic

sadomasochistic sex scene edited for maximum back-row titters. But the film is

so po-faced that you wonder what the point of all this is, let alone what we should

be hoping is the outcome. Struggling to bring gravity to the proceedings are

Wakefield and Hinshaw, who give off the heat of two slabs of baloney slapped

together. Even with a film loaded with unconvincing green-screen brawls where

actors have to beat themselves up, it’s unusual that the most artificial

element are the two people at the center of the film. By the time they are

multiplied, it’s as if Iliadis is doubling down on the film’s weakest elements.

