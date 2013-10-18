Films By and About Women

Women Centric Films Currently Playing
- The Huntsman Winter’s War
- The Meddler – Written and Directed by Lorene Scafaria
- Nina – Written and Directed by Cynthia Mort
- Sworn Virgin – Directed by Laura Bispuri; Written by Laura Bispuri and Francesca Manieri
- Eva Hesse (Documentary) – Directed by Marcie Begleiter
- Queen Mimi (Documentary)
- Sky – Directed by Fabienne Berthaud; Co-Written by Fabienne Berthaud and Lucy Allwood
- Hostile Border – Co-Directed and Written by Kaitlin McLaughlin
- Wedding Doll
- The Boss – Co-Written by Melissa McCarthy
- Look At Us Now, Mother! (Documentary) – Written Directed by Gayle Kirschenbaum
- One More Time
- No Home Movie (Documentary) – Written and Directed by Chantal Akerman
- Jeanne Dielman 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles – Written and Directed by Chantal Akerman
- Sold
- God’s Not Dead 2
- Darling
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 – Written by Nia Vardalos
- H. – Co-Written and Co-Directed by Rania Attieh
- April and the Extraordinary World
- Miracles from Heaven – Directed by Patricia Riggen
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant
- Krisha
- The Bronze – Co-Written by Melissa Rauch
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- Eye in the Sky
- Hello, My Name is Doris – Co-Written by Laura Terruso
- Marguerite
- Lolo – Directed by Julie Delpy; Written by July Deply and Eugenie Grandval
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Zootopia
- Cemetery of Splendour
- The Other Side of the Door
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny
- The Witch
- How to Be Single – Co-Written by Dana Fox and Abby Kohn
- The 5th Wave – Co-Written by Susannah Grant
- 45 Years
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- The Lady in the Van
- Brooklyn
Women Directed Films Currently Playing
- Elvis & Nixon – Directed by Liza Johnson; Co-Written by Hanala Sagal
- The Adderall Diaries – Written and Directed by Pamela Romanowsky
- Echo Park – Directed by Amanda Marsalis; Written by Catalina Aguilar Mastretta
- Rio, I Love You – Co-Directed by Nadine Labaki; Co-Written by Nadine Labaki and Elena Soarez
- The Syndrome (Documentary) – Directed by Meryl Goldsmith; Written by Meryl Goldsmith and Susan Goldsmith
- The Invitation – Directed by Karyn Kusama
- Be Here Now (Documentary) – Directed by Lilbet Foster
- Standing Tall – Directed by Emmanuelle Bercot; Written by Emmanuelle Bercot and Marcia Romano
- Catching the Sun (Documentary) – Directed by Shalini Kantayya
- Sweet Bean – Written and Directed by Naomi Kawase
- City of Gold (Documentary) – Directed by Laura Gabbert
- Kung Fu Panda 3 – Co-Directed by Jennifer Yuh
Women Written Films Currently Playing
- Barbershop: The Next Cut – Co-Written by Tracy Oliver
- My Golden Days – Co-Written by Julie Peyr
- The Young Messiah – Co-Written by Betsy Giffen Nowrasteh
- London Has Fallen – Co-Written by Katrin Benedikt
- Race – Co-Written by Anna Waterhouse
- Room – Written by Emma Donoghue
Upcoming Women Centric Films
- Mother’s Day – Co-Written by Lily Hollander and Anya Kochoff – April 29
- The American Side – Co-Written and Directed by Jenna Ricker – April 29
- Pail Road – Co-Written by Victoria Arch – April 29
- Viktoria – Written and Directed by Maya Vitkova – April 29
- Dark Horse (Documentary) – Directed by Louise Osmond – May 6
- Belladonna of Sadness – May 6
- Sunset Song – May 13
- Love & Friendship – May 13
- Maggie’s Plan – Written and Directed by Rebecca Miller – May 20
- Alice In Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass – Written by Linda Woolverton – May 27
- L’Attesa (The Wait) – TBA Spring 2016
- The Innocents – Written and Directed by Anne Fontaine — July TBA
- Me Before You – Directed by Thea Sharrock – June 3
- Finding Dory – June 17
- Ghostbusters – Co-Written by Katie Dipplod – July 15
- Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Directed by Mandie Fletcher; Written by Jennifer Saunders – July 22
- Bridget Jones’s Baby – Directed by Sharon Maguire; Co-Written by Helen Fielding and Emma Thompson – September 16
- Queen of Katwe – Directed by Mira Nair – September 23
- The Girl on the Train – Written by Erin Cressida Wilson – October 7
- Moana – November 23
Undated 2016 Releases
- Beat-up Little Seagull – Co-Written by Darci Picoult – TBA 2016
- American Honey – Directed by Andrea Arnold – TBA 2016
- The Zookeeper’s Wife – Directed by Niki Caro; Written by Angela Workman – TBA 2016
- Certain Women – Written and Directed by Kelly Reichardt – TBA 2016
- The Neon Demon – Co-Written by Mary Laws and Polly Stenham – TBA 2016
- Julieta – TBA 2016
- Story of Your Life – starring Amy Adams – TBA 2016
- The Unknown Girl – TBA 2016
- Personal Shopper – starring Kristen Stewart – TBA 2016
- Elle – starring Isabelle Huppert – TBA 2016
2017
- Wonder Woman – Directed by Patty Jenkins – June 2
- The Divergent Series: Ascendant – June 9
- Pitch Perfect 3 – August 4
Upcoming Women Directed
- 3rd Street Blackout – Co-Written and Co-Directed by Negin Farsad – April 29
- Ratchet & Clank – Co-Directed by Jericca Cleland – April 29
- A Beautiful Planet (Documentary) – Directed by Toni Myers – April 29
- Money Monster – Directed by Jodie Foster – May 13
- Chevalier – Co-Written and Directed by Athina Rachel Tsangari – May 27
- NUTS! (Documentary) – Directed by Penny Lane – June 22
Undated 2016 Women Directed
- Chevalier – Directed and Co-Written by Athina Rachel Tsangari – TBA Spring 2016
- Five Nights in Maine – Written and Directed by Maris Curran – Summer TBA
- Viceroy’s House – Directed by Gurinder Chadha; Co-Written by Moira Buffini – TBA 2016
- A United Kingdom – Directed by Amma Assante -TBA 2016
- Embers – Directed and Co-Written by Claire Carre – TBA 2016
- Zama – Written and Directed by Lucrecia Martel -TBA 2016
Upcoming Women Written
- High-Rise – Written by Amy Jump – May 13
- The BFG – Written by Melissa Mathison – July 1
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Written by J.K. Rowling – November 18
- Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiars – Written by Jane Goldman – December 25
Undated 2016 Women Written
- How to Talk to Girls at Parties – Co-Written by Philippa Goslett – TBA 2016
Future Women Directed
- 6 Figures – Barbara Stepansky
- A Fall From Grace – Jennifer Lynch
- A Ghost Story – Jordan Scott
- A Reliable Wife – Sam Taylor-Johnson
- A Virgin Mary – Beth Schacter
- Addicted – Rosemary Rodriguez
- Alias Grace – Sarah Polley
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Mimi Leder
- The Archivist- Robin Wright, written by Ann Cherkis
- Bathing Flo – Ellen Burstyn
- The Bengali Detective – Mira Nair
- Bombay Dreams – Directed by Deepa Mehta, Written by Sabrina Dhawan
- Brain on Fire – Dakota Fanning
- Buena Vista Social Club (doc) – Lucy Walker
- The Emperor’s Children – Lake Bell
- The End – Drew Barrymore
- The Fugees – Audrey Wells
- Heist Society – Drew Barrymore
- How to Be Single – Drew Barrymore
- Human Resources – Courtney Hunt
- The Land of Steady Habits – Nicole Holofcener
- Late Bloomers – Julie Gavras
- Legacy – Thea Sharrock
- Marburg – Isabel Coixet
- Martian Time Slip – Dee Rees
- My Life in Orange – Lone Scherfig
- Pictures at a Revolution (doc) – Marina Zenovich
- Phoenix – Amy Redford
- Rapt- Susanne Bier
- The Rut- Karyn Kusama
- Sammy – directed by Cherie Nowland; Written by Delia Ephron
- Standing Tall – Catherine Deneuve – Emmanuelle Bercot
- The Nightstalker – Written and Directed by Megan Griffiths
- The Trials of Cate McCall – written and directed by Karen Moncrieff
- Vivaldi – Patricia Riggen
- The Boom Boom Room- Lian Lunson
- The Fight Before Christmas – Anne Fletcher
- Telling of the Shoes – written and to be directed by Amanda Goodwin
- Then We Came to The End- Lynn Shelton
- Their Finest Hour and a Half – Directed by Lone Scherfig
- Unforgiving World – written by Nicole Holofcener, directed by Nanette Burstein
- The Walls – Kimberly Peirce
- What’s the Point – Lake Bell
Future Films By and About Women
- 20th Century Women
- 33 Liberty Lane
- An Untamed State – Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood; Written by Gina Prince-Bythewood and Roxane Gay
- A Place of Only Sky – Miranda Richardson
- A Storm in the Stars – directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour
- A Thousand Guns – Vera Farmiga
- A Quiet Passion – Cynthia Nixon
- Alaska – directed by Sarah Polley
- All the Bright Places
- All We Had – Katie Holmes
- Au Pairs – written by Alexa Junge
- A Woman of No Importance
- Alive & Kicking – produced by Mia Hamm
- All is Not Forgotten
- American Honey – directed by Andrea Arnold
- Ashley’s War
- Baby Maker – Olivia Munn
- The Beautiful and the Damned – starring Keira Knightley
- Beautiful Girl
- Beautiful Ruins
- The Bell Jar – Julia Stiles
- Best Buds – Natalie Portman
- Bitch Posse – directed by Catherine Hardwicke
- Bobbie Sue – starring Cameron Diaz
- Business Trip – written by Stacey Harman
- Catherine, Called Birdy – written and directed by Lena Dunham
- Callas – directed by Niki Caro
- Cantinflas – written and directed by Gabriela Tagliavini
- Captured – Isabelle Huppert
- Carrie Pilby – Directed by Susan Johnson
- Cassandra at the Wedding – written by Michelle Lipton
- Castro’s Daughter
- Class Act – Halle Berry
- Clown Girl – written by Kristen Wiig
- Daughter of the Queen of Sheeba
- Daughter of Smoke and Bone
- Deadlocked- Helen Mirren
- Dewey: The Small-Town Library Cat Who Touched the World
- Divanation – Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton – Co-Written by Lisa Addario
- Dreams of a Dying Heart- Hilary Swank
- Earthbound – directed by Nicole Kassell
- Elena’s Serenade – written by Sarah Wayne Callies
- Emily the Strange – Chloe Moretz
- Enchanted 2 – directed by Anne Fletcher, written by Jessie Nelson
- The Engagements
- Even Silence Has an End: My Six Years of Captivity in the Colombian Jungle
- Factory Girls
- Face Value – Rachel Weisz
- Fallen
- February
- Five Men Who Broke My Heart – adapted by Nicola Kraus and Emma McLaughlin
- Florence of Arabia – Charlize Theron
- Forest- Ellen Page – directed by Patricia Rozema
- Four Saints
- French Women Don’t Get Fat
- From the Rough – Taraji P. Henson
- The Girl Who Conned the Ivy League- written by Lorene Scafaria
- Girl Soldier – Uma Thurman
- Girls Like Us
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun
- Girls Night Out- Dakota Fanning
- Golden Gate
- Goodnight Moon
- The Goree Girls – Jennifer Aniston
- The Grandmother – directed by Anne Fontaine
- The Greens Are Gone
- The Hate U Give – Written by Audrey Wells
- The Haunting of Sunshine Girl
- Heaven & Earth – directed by Marleen Gorris
- Hello Kitty
- The Hero – directed by Antoinette Beumer
- Heroine
- The Hive
- Honey Pot
- How to Get Divorced by 30 – written by Sascha Rothchild
- In a Strange City
- In Search of Fellini – Co-Written by Nancy Cartwright
- Invasion of Privacy
- The Invisible X – directed by Karyn Kusama, Rachel Weisz
- Is He The One- directed by Elizabeth Allen
- Isabella Blow biopic
- Jacqueline Ess: Her Will And Testament
- Jean of the Joneses – Written and Directed by Stella Meghie
- Juliet
- The Kid Table
- Lady in the Locker Room
- The Lady Who Went Too Far
- Letters From Rosemary
- Life After Life
- Life Coach- Isla Fisher
- Lioness – directed by Reed Morano
- Little Bee- Nicole Kidman
- Little Women – written by Olivia Milch
- Lost in Austen
- The Low Self Esteem of Lizzy Gillespie – written by Mindy Kaling
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Luna – Rachel Weisz
- Lunch Lady – Amy Poehler
- Mame- Tilda Swinton
- Maudie – Sally Hawkins – directed by Aisling Walsh
- Mean Moms – Directed by Beth McCarthy Miller
- Ms. Faux Pas
- Muktar Mai biopic (doc)
- Mulan – Zhang Ziyi
- My Ex-Boyfriend Wrote a Book About Me – written by Hilary Winston
- My Fair Lady – Keira Knightley, written by Emma Thompson
- My Mother The Cheerleader – Julia Roberts
- My Name is Jody Williams
- My Stroke of Insight
- My Ten Best Days – Amy Adams
- The No Game – Shohreh Aghdashloo and Marcia Gay Harden, directed by Sherry Hormann
- Object of Beauty – Amy Adams
- On Chesil Beach
- The Other Woman
- Our Wild Life – Nicole Kidman
- Pale Blue Dot
- Peggy Lee Biopic – Reese Witherspoon
- Pharm Girl – Reese Witherspoon
- The Pioneer Woman
- The Poisoners – Emily Watson, Anna Friel, Lena Headley
- Preacher’s Daughter – written and directed by Michelle Mower
- Private Benjamin
- Pumas – Jennifer Aniston
- Pure Life- Vera Farmiga and Elle Fanning written by Melora Donoghue
- The Queen of Kentucky – Katie Ford- writer
- Rodham
- Rule #1 – directed by Courtney Hunt
- Satisfaction – Sharon Stone, Carice Van Houten, directed by Anya Camilleri
- Scarpetta Franchise
- The Secret Scripture
- The Secret Life of the Lonely Doll – Directed by Gia Coppola
- Seeker
- See You in Valhalla – Sarah Hylans
- The Shaggs- directed by Katherine Dieckmann
- The Signs of Living – Rosanna Arquette – directed by Gail Harvey
- Silent Spring of Rachel Carson
- Shoe Addicts Anonymous – Halle Berry – written by Kristen Buckley & Brian Regan
- Showing Roots
- Smash
- The Solitude of Prime Numbers – Isabella Rossellini
- Someday My Price Will Come – Isla Fisher, written by Audrey Wells
- Still of the Night – Michelle Monaghan, Susan Sarandon
- Sweet Baby Jesus – Bette Midler
- Swindle – Megan Fox and Zoe Saldana
- T-Rex
- There Are Monsters – Elisabeth Moss
- Three Days in Dublin – directed by Beth Lauren
- Tink- Reese Witherspoon
- Tomb Raider – written by Marti Noxon
- Trevi
- Under the Bridge
- The Undomestic Goddess – written by Aline Brosh McKenna
- The Most Hated Woman in America
- Untitled Anita Linblom biopic – directed by Catherine Hardwicke
- Untitled Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig – directed by Kristen Wiig
- Untitled Female Road comedy – written by Annie Mumolo
- Untitled film about female War Correspondents – Shonda Rhimes
- Untitled Louise Thaden Aviation Film
- Untitled Miranda Cosgrove – written by Emma Forrest
- Up and Running: The Jami Goldman Story – written by Jami Goldman and Andrea Cagan
- Voice from the Stone
- Wait Till Helen Comes – directed by Jennifer Love Hewitt
- Wake- Miley Cyrus
- Wicked Lovely – written by Caroline Thompson and directed by Mary Harron
- What Alice Forgot – written by Katherine Fugate
- What’s the Point (and Other Fair Questions About Marriage) – Written and Directed by Lake Bell
- When You Reach Me
- Who is Doris Payne? – Halle Berry
- The Wife
- Wife 22 – Written by Kris Swanberg
- Wild Oats – written by Claudia Myers
- Words
- Your Voice in my Head – directed by Francesca Gregorini
Future Films Written By Women
- Anubis – Jane Goldman
- Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares – Lena Dunham
- Indiscretion – Caroline Case
- Hunting Eichmann – Ann Peacock
- Lioness – Rosalind Ross
- The Day I Turned Uncool – Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneu
- The 5th Wave – Susannah Grant
- Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus – Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan
- Rochester – Aline Brosh McKenna
- Rust: Visitor in the Field – Aline Brosh McKenna
- Tusk, Tusk- Polly Stenham
- Unscrupulous – Barbara Turner
Comments
This is an impressive list of women in film. When hiring a crew to work the project, will the first decision be to hire a female crew and balance the cast toward the female gender or to hire those who bring experience and voice to a project?
I really liked the film”Hurt Locker” because it was a great film, not the fact that it was directed by a woman. I like Sophia Coppola’s films because she brings a specific voice to her films and in “Lost in Translation” she did not feel compelled to include the obligatory “sex” scene in a relationship film.
I do not think the craft should feel compelled to include a specific gender as a quality of perspective, unless there is a reason or project requirement. It looks like women are well on their way to producing product, and the market will tell us which is the more successful, if money still plays an important role in determining film success.
Can I add my film to this list? The Wine of Summer: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2066133/
Written, directed, produced and financed by women, featuring Elsa Pataky, Sonia Braga, Marcia Gay Harden, Najwa Nimri, Kelsey Chow and Mimi Gianopulos… many awesome women involved! Thanks!
Can we add are film to this as well? http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1701224/
Woman Producer.
All Female leads.
And, given the lead girls improvised most of their dialogue, and filmed 1/3 of the film themselves (some just kids, 10, 13 and 14 years old) co-writing/d.p. work can be added to that.
And 3 of the 4 songs from the soundtrack were written and performed by women.
Who is Ann Biderman? Has anyone noticed that she is all alone out there in the world of TV with her amazing show Southland? The writing,directing acting are all absolutely outstanding and it is miraculous that her name is not Dick Wolf or Jerry Bruckheimer. What is her story?
don't forget Titanic!
I'd like to add Windfall (doc) to this list, released by First Run Features 2012. http://firstrunfeatures.com/windfall_reviews.html
Producer/Director – Laura Israel, Producer – Autumn Tarleton, Co-Producer – Stacey Foster,
Art Director – Alex Bingham, Sound mix – Margaret Crimmins. Thanks for the list, I'm happy to help extend it.
Where is NO GOOD DEED on this list? Screen Gems. Written by a woman, Aimee Lagos and starring a woman Taraji P Henson. Shooting now.
Don't forget to add Rachel Ward for directing and writing "The Seduction". I believe it is getting ready to be shot in Paris. She also was one of the female directors to petition at Cannes for lack of women directors. KUDOS!
Please check out our documentary "Girls Gone Vinyl" featuring more than 70 female artists in electronic music spanning the globe, produced by two women, written and narrated by women.
Release Early 2013
Did I miss it or was Your Sister's Sister. Written and directed by Lynn Shelton and starring the amazing Emily Blunt and Rosemarie Dewitt
Please add the new film, "Women On The Land" http://www.WomenOnTheLand.com
"Women on the Land is a timely film that connects the powerful back-to-the-land- women's self-sufficiency movement that began in the early 1970s with our pressing need today to create conscious communities, live sustainably, eat non-GMO food, and protect our bodies and Mother Earth from corporate greed. It's an awesome film that beckons us to roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty. Whether we plant a garden or simply make better choices at the grocery store, this film will inspire you to take action for our planet!"
âDavina Kotulski, Ph.D.
Author, Life Coach, Psychologist
Wonderful list! Could please add…
KELLY & CAL – Directed by Jen McGowan – September 5
It is both directed by and about a woman
Anyone seen Walter a film directed by a woman?
I’d like to point out another feature film about women and written,produced & directed by a woman film maker . Currently in post production in USA it’s called "PARCHED".
And a new script for Love in the time of Witchhunts…the true story of who witches were, midwives and healers!
What a brilliant list! We’re definitely going to check out a few of these films. You have compiled such an incredible range of films, which we are so appreciative of. We aim to explore the representation of females on screen so this is a great find for us! We may even feature and review some in a future post on our website ("The Reel Woman")!