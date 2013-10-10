Shooting Guerilla Style (At Your Own Risk): The 8 Tips You Need to Know

L.A.-based filmmaker Noam Kroll is currently working on his second feature. He keeps a production blog at his website NoamKroll.com.

Disclaimer: Before reading this it’s important to

note that if you choose to shoot Guerrilla style (without permits) you

are doing so at your own risk. Depending on how and where you shoot, you

may be subject to fines, fees and other legal complications. Take my

tips below with a grain of salt and know that should you choose to start

shooting without permits, any complications that may arise are solely

your own responsibility.

For anyone who isn’t familiar with the term, “guerrilla” shooting

essentially means shooting your film in public with no permits and in

most cases, no permission from any property owners for that matter. This

may sound to some like a completely unprofessional way of shooting (and

in some cases it very well can be), but there are some very notable

examples of films shot entirely without permits. One of the most famous

examples is the Oscar winning masterpiece “The French Connection” which

was shot in New York City with a sizeable crew and no location permits

whatsoever. Another recent example was the film titled “Escape From

Tomorrow” which was amazingly shot inside of Disney World without any

permission at all. Pretty amazing for a feature film with many shooting

days!

There are also countless television shows (mainly reality/lifestyle)

that shoot nearly everything without permits. Even larger scale

productions shoot without permits fairly regularly, although in most

cases they do so for a select few scenes or shots, as was done with the

film “Black Swan”. In their case, the subway scenes were all shot

without permits on a Canon 7D.

Before we go into some advice on how to get away with shooting this way, let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons:

Pros

These are pretty obvious. The main benefit to shooting guerilla style is

that you can save a lot of money by avoiding permits and the

corresponding insurance that you need to obtain the permit. To put it in

perspective, here in LA, even if you just want to shoot a small scene

with a single actor and a camera operator on the sidewalk (without

blocking traffic), you’re looking at a minimum permit fee of $700 or so.

On top of that, you are required to be insured which will likely cost

another $600 – $800 as most film insurance companies set that range as

their minimum. So right off the bat, you’re looking at paying somewhere

in the range of $1500. Should you choose to go Guerrilla though, that

number quickly drops down to $0. The other big advantage to consider is

the amount time that it can save you. On a tiny production, every last

second counts and getting permits does take time. It can often take

several days, or even weeks to successfully get your permit and during

that time you need to provide the city or permitting office with the

appropriate forms, information and insurance certificates. Multiply that

by the amount of locations you have and you can quickly add up how much

time you may spend just dealing with permitting. So all in all, the

biggest advantages here are saving money and time.

Cons

Again these may be pretty obvious to some, but the allure of shooting

without permits sometimes draws attention away from the realities of

doing so. The biggest issue here is that you can get shut down. Getting

shut down in a worst case scenario, literally means having the Police

ask to see your permit, realizing you have no permission to be shooting,

writing you a very large fine, confiscating your equipment and sending

you on your way. Depending on the city or state that you’re in, the

rules and regulations differ, so depending on which city you’re shooting

in, this may be a large concern. If you’re shooting Guerrilla, but

still have union actors for instance, you now have to pay your actors

for a full day of work even if you get shut down 5 minutes in. You will

also need to pay your crew of course, and it’s just a downright bad

situation to be in. With that said, if you’re smart about how, when and

where you shoot without permits – the likelihood of this happening isn’t

huge.

So on to the fun part. Now that you’ve decided to go ahead and take

your chances shooting without permission, here are 8 tips for getting

away with it:

#1 – Keep Your Crew As Small As Possible

Probably the most important item on this list, hence why it’s number 1.

The bigger your crew, the more attention you’re going to draw. The

general public loves to gather around and watch a movie getting shot. In

fact for whatever reason most people seem to be fascinated by it. The

more your team looks like a film crew, the larger the crowd will be that

starts surrounding you. And for any business owners, police, residents,

etc. in the area that take notice of this, they are going to approach

you and ask what’s going on. This is a big red flag as generally anyone

that needs to be aware of shooting being done in the area will be made

aware as a result of your permit, and you’re very likely to get shut

down if you shoot with a big crew. Keep it as small as possible. Have

only the actors, director and DP visible (I’ll touch on audio later on).

Anyone else that is on your crew – PA’s, Makeup, Craft, etc. absolutely

needs to be out of sight. They can hang back by the car or production

van and when you need them, call to them – (On a cell phone by the way,

not a radio, that’s another dead giveaway). The more you can make it

look like a single guy or girl holding a camera shooting their friends,

the better.

#2 – Shoot on a DSLR

Or any other inconspicuous camera. The Blackmagic Pocket Camera for

instance would be a great camera for guerilla shooting as it has an

extremely stealth form factor. The point here, much like number 1, is to

draw as little attention to yourself as possible. When I am out

shooting on my GH3, the average tourist walking down the street has a

larger camera than I do. Even a T3i or equivalent is going to look the

same or larger to the average person, and people are used to seeing

anyone and everyone walking around with one. The more you can blend in,

the better. And the smaller your camera is, the less likely you are to

get hassled. If you start walking around with a Red MX rigged up and

expect not to get noticed, you’re playing a very risky game. Even on

professional sets when I shoot with a DSLR, I’ll often have producers

question the quality of the footage. Put that out on the street where

you blend in with everyone else, and the average public with think

you’re just another tourist filming your friends hanging out.

#3 – Hide The Audio

Probably the biggest giveaway that you are shooting a semi-professional

production is a big boom mic swinging around. A group of actors, a

camera, and a couple of filmmakers hanging around could easily be

disguised as friends trying out a new camera. But once there is a

pro-looking boom mic being run into a recorder or mixer – there is no

fooling anyone. Your best bet for audio is to get some really great

wireless lav mics and have your audio recordist hide his or her gear.

What many filmmakers will do is have the audio recorder in a car, or a

backpack with the recordist hanging around near by. They can easily

control the recording inconspicuously without being right in the midst

of all of the action.

#4 – Avoid using a Tripod

As painful as this may be for some (especially if you hate the handheld

look), another big issue for guerilla filmmakers is the tripod. In many

cities where film permitting is strict, one of the things that can give

you away is your tripod. Once you have sticks on the ground, the

production starts to look larger and more suspicious. Ideally you want

to opt for a monopod or very inconspicuous shoulder mount. The smaller

the better.

If you absolutely need to shoot with a Tripod, than go ahead and do

it, but be very careful and take extra care to ensure that you…

#5 – Choose The Right Locations

Some locations are much easier than others to shoot in. For instance, in

Los Angeles, filmmakers often shoot in the downtown core without any

issue, but in an area like Beverly Hills, you are much more likely to

get asked for a permit. Every city is different and every area has

different regulations and policies on film permitting. But if you do

your research you’ll quickly be able to figure out which areas are the

most “filmmaker friendly” and can choose your locations as needed. The

other thing you may find as you start to look into this is that many

cities have areas where you don’t need permits or where permits are

free. On my last film for example, one of our best locations was

completely free. We did still need to provide insurance and go through

the paperwork process to get the permit, but it didn’t cost anything to

do so. If your production can make use of free permit areas like we did,

it may end up being worth your while to get the insurance you need and

then save on the permits. After all, if you do get shut down, your fees

and extra expenses will far exceed what the insurance would have cost

you. Assuming you opt to shoot in true guerilla style though, make sure

to…

#6 – Work Quickly

The longer you are on set, the longer you are being exposed to the

general public. If you need time to rehearse, do makeup, get audio

levels, or anything else for that matter, make sure to do this first in a

different location. Even if it’s around the corner. When you’re ready

to go, move to your shooting location, get what you need and get out as

quickly as possible. If you’re smart about how you manage your time and

avoid lingering around on “set” when you don’t need to be there, you

will greatly reduce your exposure and increase your chance of success.

#7 – Don’t Forget To Plan

Going hand in hand with Working Quickly, is planning. Some locations may

be very easy to shoot at during the day, but not at night. Or the

reverse may be true. Some locations may be easy to shoot at during a

certain point in the day, but the lighting isn’t right until later. The

point is that you need to do your homework and plan as much as possible.

Go out to the locations you want to shoot at with your camera and take

some test shots. Scope it out and see where the least conspicuous areas

are to shoot. Don’t just show up and go. By planning properly you are

not only making certain that you have the right location, but you will

also be able to work more efficiently by arriving on set prepared. A big

part of planning also involved what to do in a situation where you do

get shut down. If you’re on a location that is particularly risky, you

may want to shoot on smaller media cards and run them to the car every

few minutes to make sure if anything gets confiscated, at least you have

some of your footage. And if all else fails –

#8 – Tell Them It’s A Student Film

At one point or another you are bound to get asked about your shoot.

Normally, people are actually very nice about this and aren’t too

concerned about permitting unless you’re in a high traffic area. Most

often, people (including local police) may just want to watch or are

curious as to what you’re doing. But you will have those times when

you’re approached and asked for a permit and you get someone who is just

in a bad mood. There are a number of responses you can give, but one of

the more effective options is “It’s a student film”. If your crew is

small enough, and young enough, this may just work. If you want to go

the extra mile here, you may want to get a “student producer” on board

who can be on set with you every day for this very reason. Another

option is to say you’re shooting still photography. Again this would

work if you’re shooting with a DSLR and with hidden mics, but not with a

full blown set up.

Bottom Line

If you’re careful about it, you can get away with shooting guerrilla

just about anywhere. The largest and smallest of productions have all

done it, and with the right mix of preparation, minimal gear and stealth

crew members, you can very well get away with shooting with no permits.

If you do choose to go down this path though, it can never hurt to look

for free permit areas that will allow you to have longer shoot days

without the hassle or worry of shooting guerilla style. And depending on

how your production is set up, you may want to invest in some

production insurance regardless, as even if you are shooting guerilla

and don’t need it for that reason, it can save you a lot of money down

the road if something goes wrong in another way.