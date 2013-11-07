Black Israelites Will Be At The Center Of A Psychological Thriller Starring Danny Glover, Mekhi Phifer

Danny Glover, Mekhi Phifer, Rene Rosado and Gina Rodriguez have all signed up to star in director Francisco Ordonez’s directorial debut, titled Asher.
The psychological thriller, which is being shopped at the American Film Market this week, is being billed as “Da Vinci Code meets Donnie Brasco,” with a story that will see a New York college student (Rosado) infiltrate the Black Israelites, as part of research for a thesis paper.
Glover will play the powerful leader of the Black Israelites sect, while Phifer will play a dissenting member of the group, who befriends Rene Rosado’s college student character, and who just might be planning a terrorist attack.
The story is said to be based on director Ordonez’s own personal experiences studying real-life Black Israelites as a student at Queens College.
From all I’ve read and heard about this project, it doesn’t sound like a depiction of the group that real Black Israelites will appreciate – essentially being painted as a militant cult.
If you’re not familiar, in short, Black Israelites are people of African ancestry who believe that, not only are they the descendants of the ancient Israelites, but they are also God’s one chosen people.
New Yorkers will be very familiar with the Israelites, where they are known for their fiery street sermons.
Erika Olmos of Olmos Kontakto Entertainment is producing the film, with Mario Burnias of LIFTT executive producing.
No ETA yet; although I expect this is film that will generate a lot of conversation.
It’s a project that’s been in the works for a couple of years, with Glover attached all along. The additions of Mekhi Phifer, Rene Rosado and Gina Rodriguez are new.
When I know more, so will you.
Comments
I been looking for this movie Asher what happen to the movie cannot find it nowhere "WHY"
What do u mean a former member it’s not a sorority club you just don’t join, it’s culture it’s who you are; like people from Russia are called Russian, China people are Chinese, Israelite are from The Land of Israel. What a shame that we have been lied to and programmed for so long that we have accepted our enemies ways and their labeling of our true heritage which was given to us by The Most High God of our Forefathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacob!
The depiction of Edomite is 100% correct from a historic vantage. I, however, am Edomite. I claim to be Hebrew-Gentile. My original intended purpose, as an Edomite, according to Genesis 25:23, was to serve the Most High AHAYAH by being servant to Jacob. Esau want born yet, so this was no curse, but was revealing about the direction his nature should take. Esau sinned in Genesis 25:28-34, which caused a perversion in his subservient nature. If I, as an Edomite, stake claim to my own original mission, how am I now your enemy. I speak specifically to those who hate white people. If you can answer scripturally Romans 9:13 and then link it to Amalek in exodus and numbers, you'll know all white period aren't hated, but Amalek is, which only one tribe of Edom. I will serve Jacob, but these "black" Hebrew-Israelites (oxymoron anyway, as Israelites were originally black and became 12 different tribes (races) throughout the earth), who are preaching this hate, my question to you is this: at what point do you think that those Edomites who do see the truth will serve a ladder that leads in a way that is not scripturally based? I'm gonna identify you as a falsifier and will move on. You gotta preach the whole truth. Shalom and Thawada for reading.
It has been known and waited for since the the casting of this movie 2 and 1/2/ years ago, that the Edomites and Khazars were after the True House of Ysrayl / Deuteronomy 28:68 = Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade to portray us as terriost. So now, `'On-Gaurd',- O` House of Ysrayl and prepare yourself's. For ESAU and the KHAZARS / (Beast Man / Eagle) has made a pack with the Fallen Ones / Nephilim, …. to display the 'Hebrew Children of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade' / Kidnapped Hebrews as terrorist. The Rat has been backed into a corner and has no choice but to LIE, Cheat and Steal his way out ! Esau & the Khazars are about to take their 'Jedi Mind Tricks' to a New Level.
Now ……..prepare yourselfs, Ye' Hidden Ones ,… and BEWARE !
BEWARE the BEAST MAN, for he is the Devil's pawn. Alone among "AHAYAH'S" creations, he kills for sport, lust and greed. Yea, he will murder his brother Jacob; to possess his brother's land. Let him [not] breed in great numbers, for he will make a desert of his home and yours. Shun him; drive him back into his moutian lair, for he is the harbinger of DEATH. He is the Eagle of Obadiah, Esau of Malachi, of Rome, Idumiea, Khazaria, Amaleck and the CAUCAS. With his Star of Moloc & Flag of Eagle; he kills for sport. He goes by many names. He is EDOM ! … BEWARE !
YOU 'HEBREW' CHILDREN OF THE SLAVE TRADE HAVE BEEN WARNED !!!!
In the end, there can be ONLY ONE !
Shalam ,
Ye Mighty Men Of Israel Prepare Thy Spirit, Remember The Highest And Cry Aloud Spare Not….
This movie is coming out to try to show us in a bad light to show us as crazy people, first of all we are not a color black Hebrews is what the white people call us, and i am glad they are coming out with it, most people know that each movie has truth in them so they really are doing us justices, i don't follow those in nyc but i am a Hebrew by birth not black but the real seed of Abraham every body try to tell us what we are why not prove it, because they already know the truth we are the Israelite and that's simple those jews are not the children of the promise they stole that land why would the creator of all come in the form of a nation of people that is truly hated by nature if i created all thing even the sun why would it burn my skin or why would bugs be in my hair that would be crazy that my people would be subjected to harsh conditions, that is a mind game played on the world to control it so yes play the movie .
If you were never in some of the classes, you would be pissed off at this movie. I can see where he would get an idea to make a movie like this. I was right in the middle of the group in the 90's on up. Maybe this will teach people to follow TORAH instead of man… But if you study the book of Maccabee's they were called terrorist…
To the sister (Alysimone) I'm going to right a book to.
Shalam too all, worship the Creator over the creature..
For truth about YHWH and HIS people goto YHWHOURRIGHTEOUSNESS.org
Those Israelites in Ny don't provide accurate depiction of real Israelite behavior .
This is a project long dear to my heart. I want to hear more soon! In fact, I think I'll look for the producer at AFM! Thank you!
I cannot wait for this! As a former member I've been thinking if writing a book of my time with the group so am really interested in this. Im sure Current members are not gonna be happy when it opens. My crew of former members and I plan to be there opening night. And yes I'm sure it will be hilarious as well.
So this will be about the The Black Israelites who hang out in New York screaming at people with bullhorns and not the Black Israelites who live peacefully without all of the Power Ranger/Sho Nuff from The Last Dragon outfits?
This is pretty ballsy. I am so looking forward to this. Please post updates, LOL
I'm sure this will be unintentionally hilarious! Looking forward to it!
We are not of african ancestry