Critics Get Behind Controversial Polish Drama 'Aftermath' (TRAILER)

A critical groundswell is afoot for the controversial Polish drama “Aftermath,” which hit theaters in New York November 1, and comes to LA this weekend. Never heard of it? Here’s what you need to know:

The film centers on two brothers, Jozek (Maciej

Stuhr) and Franek (Ireneusz Czop) who discover a secret and are forced to

revise their perception of their father, their entire family, their neighbors,

and the history of their nation. Franek,

the older brother, returns home to Poland after many years living in Chicago

and discovers that his younger brother is being mysteriously threatened and

shunned by local townspeople. What follows is a gothic tale of intrigue as the

brothers are drawn into investigating the village’s dark secrets.

Upon its release in Poland, “Aftermath” received intense criticism from Polish nationals, who accused the

film of being “anti-Polish propaganda” and a gross manipulation of

historical truth. It has so incensed the Polish right wing that it has been

banned from some local cinemas, while its leading actor, Maciej Stuhr, has

received death threats. It is written and directed by Wladyslaw Pasikowski, and won the Yad Vashem Award at the 2013 Jerusalem Film

Festival, as well as the Critics’ Prize at the 2012 Gdynia Film Festival, Poland’s major fest.

J. Hoberman for the New York Times:

Released in Poland in 2012, “Aftermath,” opening in the

United States on Nov. 1, has reignited the controversy that surrounded the

publication, in 2000, of “Neighbors” by the historian Jan T. Gross, a searing

account of the covered-up slaughter in Jedwabne, a once half-Jewish village in

northeastern Poland where hundreds of Jews, including children, were murdered

in a savage pogrom in 1941… “Aftermath” succeeds in bringing the past into the present.

The director calls it “warning of how easy it is to cross the line between”

using a slur “and regarding your neighbor as subhuman, then condemning him to

death in a burning barn.” Predicated on the unraveling of the social fabric,

“Aftermath” is a thriller that’s meant to stun. As Mr. Pasikowski reported, “A

lot of the film’s screenings ended in utter silence.”

Annette Insdorf for the Huffington Post:

Although the Polish film Aftermath seems to have nothing to

do with Halloween, its release tomorrow at New York’s Lincoln Plaza and Cinema

Village invites a connection. This fictional drama — which has elicited

tremendous controversy in Poland — is not simply about two brothers who

investigate their father’s actions during World War II; it is literally about a

haunted house, and ghosts that never left the landscape of mass murder…

Aftermath is one of two new Polish films that tackle the

complex legacy of Polish Jews and Polish Christians during the Holocaust; the

other is Pawel Pawlikowski’s Ida, which won the Grand Prize at the Gdynia Film

Festival a few weeks ago, as well as the Critics’ Prize at the Toronto Film Festival.

Kurt Osenlund for Time Out New York:

Even those familiar with the Jedwabne massacre of 1941 (a

secrecy-shrouded slaughter of Polish Jews whose killers were eventually outed

as locals rather than Nazi occupants) are likely to be riveted by Wladyslaw

Pasikowski’s loose yet fearless retelling, banned in parts of its native

country… With its slow-burn pacing and horrifying reveals, Aftermath

remains a deeply compelling puzzle.

Kenneth Turan for the LA Times:

One of the most effective of “Aftermath’s” notions

is to make the investigators not the classic righteous Gentiles of so many

Holocaust movies but angry, dissatisfied, antisocial, even borderline

anti-Semitic individuals drawn into a quest for the truth almost against their

will.

Strongly acted by Stuhr, Czop and a capable supporting cast,

“Aftermath” succeeds, as films like this rarely do, on both the plot

level (Pasikowski’s earlier thriller, “Psy,” was a major hit in

Poland) and in its ability to be sensitive to the issues involved. Though its

sensibility is different, “Aftermath” shares with “12 Years a

Slave” a willingness to be unblinking in the face of great evil.

John DeFore for the Hollywood Reporter: