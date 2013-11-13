Exclusive: Trailer for '#chicagoGirl,' A Documentary About Social Media & The Syrian Revolution

Today we’ve got an exclusive look at the trailer for “#chicagoGirl: The Social Network Takes on A Dictator,” a documentary that captures the involvement of an American teenage girl with the revolution in Syria, made possible by the internet and social media. 19-year-old Ala’a organizes demonstrations, protests and helps to broadcast images of what’s happening on the ground in Syria, all from her bedroom in Chicago. Though she’s removed from the action, threats start to infiltrate her world, as we can see in the trailer.

The film is directed by Joe Piscatella, produced by Mark Rinehart, and features footage from Syria that had to be smuggled out on hard drives, due to the media blackouts. One cameraman, Bassel Shahade, lost his life in the process of capturing these images to show the rest of the world what’s going on in the country. The film looks to be a gripping, thrilling account of this new kind of revolution, where the revolutionaries are armed with digital cameras and social networks.

“#chicagoGirl” is premiering at IDFA in Amsterdam on November 21st. Here’s the official synopsis, and check out the trailer below.