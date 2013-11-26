Review: ‘Homefront’ Starring Jason Statham, James Franco, Kate Bosworth And Winona Ryder

The craft of the B-picture has been lost. It’s been lost in a sea of audiences trained by awards shows and armchair critics to thumb their nose at straight action films, the kind of entertainment that used to be the audience’s bread-and-butter. It used to mean that you threw cash at the screen to make an action film in order to simulate larger-than-life actors going at each other in exotic locales. Computers changed all that, and altered audience’s expectations: the old magic just wouldn’t stand anymore, and action films needed to be buoyed by ridiculous computer effects (the ones that turned Tobey Maguire and Matt Damon into Schwarzenegger and Stallone) in order to create that enhanced un-reality. Simply kicking a guy in the head was no longer enough, despite the wonderful talent and inventiveness of some of the kickers, like Wesley Snipes, Jackie Chan or any of the slew of analog action heroes who have suffered in the digital age.
So thank God for Jason Statham. There’s a beautiful simplicity to Statham’s films, which vacillate between so-so to pretty good with little deviation, but which deliver satisfaction like clockwork and have established a body of work any real lover of cinema has to appreciate. Statham is big, bold, funny, sexy, and fierce, just about everything you want in an action hero. He’s buff and imposing, but never rude, with that British accent adding a hint of urbanity to his macho threats. There’s clearly a ceiling to how good a Statham film can be, really. There’s also a floor, and it’s very high, and Jason Statham practically guarantees he’ll never drop below that floor. If you’re a Statham fan, you’re a Statham fan for life, and you must lead a pretty decent one if you can count on The Last Real Action Hero to deliver annually. Sometimes life’s pleasures can be that simple.
His latest, and one of his best, is “Homefront,” and it’s something of an “Expendables” reunion with Statham playing a role originally earmarked for screenwriter Sylvester Stallone. At this point in his career, you just assume Statham’s unchanging accent means nothing, because here he’s a retired DEA agent named Phil Broker. We meet Broker when he’s undercover, breaking down a massive drug deal with fists and guns, turning his back on a fellow biker (Chuck Zito). During the ensuing raid, that biker’s son dies, and with a target on Broker’s head, he heads down South to retire as a single dad with his adorable preteen offspring. If you’ve seen any of these movies, it’s basically as if Statham, with an assist from Stallone, came into your home and set the table for you. You know exactly what’s cooking.
His young daughter runs into trouble one day and comes face to face with a bully. She does what any Statham child would do and whups his ass, planting the seeds for what feels like a potential longstanding feud. “Homefront” seems to suggest that long after Broker is gone, his daughter will be teaching her child how to deal with bullies and getting wrapped up with the local troublemakers as well. That poses a serious problem for the here and now, because when the boy’s father causes a ruckus Broker himself has to give him a polite, controlled, but still-brutal beating. Unfortunately, he’s married to a strung-out Southern belle played by Kate Bosworth, and she’s 1) supremely territorial and antagonistic, and 2) addicted to meth.
Director Gary Fleder isn’t exactly an action veteran, and the mostly-satisfying compositions in each fist and gunfight scream “second unit.” But the director of “Things To Do In Denver While You’re Dead” does know how to set up basic conflict and drama, so the community connections ring with a certain truth. Bosworth immediately takes her petty complaints about the muscular, uppity new neighbor and his tough daughter to her brother Gator, a local meth kingpin. Amusingly, his response boils down to him being too busy to humor her bitching, and suggesting that maybe she should lay off the drugs for awhile. It’s as if she is begging him to be the villain in a Jason Statham movie, and he’s refusing, because he knows exactly what happens to the villain in a Jason Statham movie.
Gator is played by James Franco, and it’s a performance free of winks or sarcasm. Franco earns negative attention because of his seeming ubiquity, but as an actor, he’s usually fairly committed to creating an honest character, no matter the genre. He plays this meth kingpin as a guy absolutely exasperated by the people around him, as if drugs were a hobby that grew into a tiring day job. He wants to make one big score and retire, and you get the sense that once he moves his last bit of product, with an assist from a local bike gang, he’ll be happy to live a life without having to actually carry a gun. It’s very much what you can imagine Franco’s Daniel Desario character from “Freaks and Geeks” grew up to be. He’s not the most likable character—he’ll maim and kill without compunction—but it’s refreshing to see a “bad guy” who will do absolutely anything to avoid another gunfight.
Not all of his associates share that wish. Eventually, that biker gang shows up led by Frank Grillo, and they’re ready to be very not-nice to the undercover agent who disrupted their drug trade. Grillo, one of the real hard men of Hollywood, provides the malevolence that Gator avoids, sizing up the scenario like a hungry wolf. Grillo’s a guy that’s become recognizable over the years, but when you see him, it only takes a minute for you to forget this is an actor playing a role. Winona Ryder and Clancy Brown are serviceable in supporting parts, but it’s Grillo that feels most real.
Ultimately of course, this is Statham’s show, and as always he doesn’t disappoint. It feels like thematically there’s something lost in translation regarding his character representing an American ideal of masculinity. Or is it the idea that the DEA, and by extension the war on drugs, only serves to divide families and neighbors? “Homefront” never seems interested in pursuing these concepts as much as it does revealing the many different ways overmatched fools attempt to engage Statham in combat. Broker’s never wrong about anything, and his instincts remain razor-sharp even in the face of certain defeat. It’s not very complex. It’s just what movie stars used to do all the time. [B-]
Comments
Not only has this review convinced me to not see this movie, it has also convinced me to never see a Statham movie again. Ever. So thanks for pointing out that I was totally wasting my time.
In real life I have been beating up scumbag sex offender USA hells angels and making Cowards like Chuck Zito chicken out even with his flock he still punks out . Wwe have scumbag USA hells angels running around the USA using punk support clubs to support USA hells angels who still are voting registered sex offenders into the flocks leadership and Sly Stallone side with this Coward chicken shiit flock hiding bitch Chuck Zito . Sly what about the decades and decades of women and child victims of the USA hells angels how can you side with the gang over the victims stallone?+
Its 2013 and USA hells angels are still voting Registered sex offenders to lead their flocks here in the USA .
Its 2013 and USA hells angels are still throwing fund raisers with their groupie gay support clubs to raise money and support for USa hells angels busted with child porn USA hells angels busted sex offending and USA hells angels who have harmed even murdered women and children .
How the Hell can Stallone use a flock Hiding Coward like chuck Zito to play a Biker in his movie after all the USA hells angels have done to harm America By attacking and victimizing women and children ?
All the USDA chicken head hells angels filthy fowl freak flock should be ricoed and jailed for still support their gangs sex offenders whats it take to end a gang that openly supports sex offenders and why is stallone using this kind of sewage in his flick.
I hate you. You know that. You are usually dipshit.
But, this time, you've written a well composed review. More from the heart.
Keep on doing this, and I may end up liking you.
Laters.
Can't claim to be a Jason Statham fan, but bloody hell you write convincing reviewsâgood or bad. Put some distance between yourself and Jagernauth before he sullies your professional excellence.
James Franco is the best thing in this movie.
I will take Frank Grillo over James Franco any day . He is a manly man with actual acting talent.
Statham always plays himself
GRILLO IS A GOD.
Great review, Gabe. Looking forward to this one.
“Amusingly, his response boils down to him being too busy to humor her bitching, and suggesting that maybe she should lay off the drugs for awhile”
I don’t agree. Read
http://joss.pages.tcnj.edu/files/2012/04/2012-Malhotra.pdf Best regards, Anabel