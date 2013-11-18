Scarlett Johansson Named Rome Film Festival’s Best Actress Only For ‘Her’ Voice

Without appearing in a single frame of “Her,” the Rome Film Festival awarded their Best Actress prize to Scarlett Johansson for her voice over performance as an artificially intelligent Operating System. This rather unique and early accolade for the science fiction romance was similarly praised by film critic Eric Kohn who stated that “Her” is “one of the best studio movies of the year.”
Other films which earned Rome’s top awards was “Dallas Buyers Club,” which won the Audience Award and earned Matthew McConaughey the Best Actor prize. Scott Cooper’s “Out of the Furnace,” starring Christian Bale, was named best first or second feature.
Here are all the winners:
COMPETITION
Golden Marc Aurelio Award for Best Film: Tir by Alberto Fasulo
Best Director Award: Kiyoshi Kurosawa for Sebunsu kodo (Seventh Code)
Special Jury Prize: Quod Erat Demonstrandum by Andrei Gruzsniczk
Best Actor Award: Matthew McConaughey for Dallas Buyers Club
Best Actress Award: Scarlett Johansson for Her
Award for Emerging Actor or Actress: the entire cast of Gass (Acrid)
Award for Best Technical Contribution: Koichi Takahashi for Sebunsu kodo (Seventh Code)
Award for Best Screenplay: Tayfun Pirselimoglu for Ben o degilim (I Am Not Him)
Special Mention: Cui Jian for Lanse gutou (Blue Sky Bones)
CINEMAXXI
CinemaXXI Award for Best Film (reserved for feature-length films): Nepal Forever by Aliona Polunina
CinemaXXI Special Jury Prize (reserved for feature-length films): Birmingemskij ornament 2 (Birmingham Ornament 2) by Andrey Silvestrov and Yury Leiderman
CinemaXXI Award for Short Films: Der Unfertige (The Incomplete) by Jan Soldat
SpecialMention CinemaXXI Short Films: The Buried Alive Videos by Roee Rosen
PROSPETTIVE DOC ITALIA
Premio Doc It – Prospettive Italia Doc for the Best Italian Documentary: Dal profondo by Valentina Pedicini
Special Mention: Fuoristrada by Elisa Amoruso
AWARD FOR BEST FIRST/SECOND FILM
Taodue Golden Camera Award for Best First/Second Film: Out of the Furnace by Scott Cooper
Taodue Award for the Best Emerging Producer: Jean Denis Le Dinahet and Sebastien Msika for Il sud e niente
BNL AUDIENCE AWARD FOR BEST FILM
BNL Audience Award for Best Film: Dallas Buyers Club by Jean-Marc Vallee
