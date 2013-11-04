Syfy's '12 Monkeys' Adaptation Casts Aaron Stanford and Amanda Schull as Leads

Syfy announced today that the network’s “12 Monkeys” pilot, from Universal Cable Productions and Atlas Entertainment, has netted Aaron Stanford and Amanda Schull for the lead roles.

Also joining up are executive producer/showrunner Natalie Chaidez (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “V”), along with Jeffrey Reiner (“Friday Night Lights,” “Awake”) who will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer.

Based on the classic Terry Gilliam film (which is itself based on “La Jetée”), “12 Monkeys” follows the journey of a time traveler from the post-apocalyptic future who appears in present day on a mission to locate and eradicate the source of a deadly plague that will eventually decimate the human race.

Stanford (“Nikita”, “X-Men: The Last Stand”) will play Cole, a desperate and haunted man from the near future, while Schull (“Suits”, “Pretty Little Liars”) will play Cassandra Railly, a brilliant doctor who is forced to choose between her idyllic life or joining Cole’s mission to uncover the dangerous conspiracy. Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe played the roles in the 1995 film.

Production is slated to begin in Detroit by December.