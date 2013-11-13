Watch: Wes Anderson's New 8-Minute Short 'Castello Cavalcanti' Starring Jason Schwartzman

So, here’s the deal on Wes Anderson‘s “The Grand Budapest Hotel“: in theory, it could’ve been released this year and there was even some rumblings of an appearance at New York Film Festival last month, before it was ultimately decided to wait until 2014. So, what to do until then? Well, you could dive into our feature Trailer Deconstruction: Wes Anderson’s ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ or you could enjoy something else brand new from the director, which finds him once again working with a longtime pal and associate.

Jason Schwartzman stars in “Castello Cavalcanti,” a short written and directed for fashion house Prada by Wes Anderson. Running eight minutes long, it tells the story of Formula race driver Jed Cavalcanti, and follows him during the Molte Miglia rally, in September 1955. And of course, it looks typically great. Lensing was handled by Darius Khondji, who previously worked with Anderson on his other Prada project, “Candy” starring Lea Seydoux that dropped earlier this year. That’s all you need to know, so click below or if you’re at the Rome Film Festival, you can watch it on the big screen this weekend. Btw, the women in the short? That’s Willem Dafoe‘s wife, Giada Colagrande. Dafoe has obviously appeared in several Anderson films including “The Life Aquatic” and the upcoming ‘Grand Budapest Hotel.’