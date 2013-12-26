CNN to Premiere 'Sole Survivor,' a Documentary About Lone Survivors of Plane Crashes

The next documentary to have its debut on CNN will be “Sole Survivor,” a film written and directed by Ky Dickens (“Fish Out of Water”) about the experiences of survivors of major aviation disasters. The film, which premiered at the Austin Film Festival, will have its television debut on CNN on Thursday, January 9th, 2014, airing at 9pm, 11pm and 2am ET, and encoring on Sunday, January 12th at the same broadcast times.

In the history of commercial flight, there have been 14 large airplane crashes with a lone survivor. One of them was George Lamson, Jr., who at the age of 17 was the only survivor of Galaxy Airlines flight 203, which crashed near Reno, NV in 1985, taking with it his father along with all the other passengers and crew, save Lamson. The film follows Lamson, who has memorized the names of the other 13 sole survivors, in a journey to meet those that he can, and exploring the complicated emotions, including survivor’s guilt, that many feel. Most have not been interviewed before this film.

During the telecast on CNN, filmmaker Ky Dickens and others associated with the doc will offer behind-the-scenes commentary and respond to questions about the film via social media using the hashtag #SoleSurvivorFilm.