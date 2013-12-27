Has It Really Come To This? Gal Gadot Defends Breast Size For Wonder Woman Role In 'Batman Vs. Superman'

From Jennifer Lawrence sharing her stories about producers telling her she needs to lose weight, to websites seemingly devoted to nothing but shots of sideboobs or actresses or musicians parting their legs as they step out of a car, being a woman in the biz brings with it a whole bizarre set of baggage. But in case you need a bit more evidence of how surreal it can all get, let’s turn to Israeli entertainment show, “Good Evening with Guy Pines.”

Gal Gadot, the “Fast & Furious” star who is suiting up to play Wonder Woman in “Batman Vs. Superman,” was recently interviewed on ‘Pines’ and of course, the conversation turned to the superhero sequel. But the questions weren’t about trying to dig up plot points, or how much of a factor the character will be in the highly anticipated “Man Of Steel” followup, rather it focused on Gadot’s chest. Here’s the excerpt (via Collider):

It’s been said that you’re too skinny for the part. Wonder Woman is large-breasted, is that going to change?



Hmm. I represent the Wonder Women of the new world. Breasts… anyone can buy for 9,000 shekels and everything is fine. By the way, Wonder Woman is amazonian, and historically accurate amazonian women actually had only one breast. So, if I’d really go “by the book”…it’d be problematic. So you’re not going to gain a little weight and start eating carbs before filming begins?



It’s the physical preparations that I’m starting now. A very serious training regime – Kung Fu, kickboxing, swords, jujutsu, Brazilian…1,000 and 1 things…I’ll gain body mass.

Needless to say, everyone should expect better than this, so let’s hope these interviews step up to a better standard. Speaking of which, Lynda Carter — TV’s Wonder Woman from the 1970s — was recently asked about Gadot taking the part, and had some kind words to say. “I care more about the character continuing than holding on to my piece of it. I hope she has fun with it,” she told Metro, adding that maybe an ensemble approach might be best to reintroduce the character. “And maybe that’s better. She won’t have to carry the whole film. It takes the pressure off. I wish her well. I’m just glad she’s going to be out there again. Maybe she’ll get her own show again.”