Has It Really Come To This? Gal Gadot Defends Breast Size For Wonder Woman Role In ‘Batman Vs. Superman’

From Jennifer Lawrence sharing her stories about producers telling her she needs to lose weight, to websites seemingly devoted to nothing but shots of sideboobs or actresses or musicians parting their legs as they step out of a car, being a woman in the biz brings with it a whole bizarre set of baggage. But in case you need a bit more evidence of how surreal it can all get, let’s turn to Israeli entertainment show, “Good Evening with Guy Pines.”
Gal Gadot, the “Fast & Furious” star who is suiting up to play Wonder Woman in “Batman Vs. Superman,” was recently interviewed on ‘Pines’ and of course, the conversation turned to the superhero sequel. But the questions weren’t about trying to dig up plot points, or how much of a factor the character will be in the highly anticipated “Man Of Steel” followup, rather it focused on Gadot’s chest. Here’s the excerpt (via Collider):
It’s been said that you’re too skinny for the part. Wonder Woman is large-breasted, is that going to change?
Hmm. I represent the Wonder Women of the new world. Breasts… anyone can buy for 9,000 shekels and everything is fine. By the way, Wonder Woman is amazonian, and historically accurate amazonian women actually had only one breast. So, if I’d really go “by the book”…it’d be problematic.
So you’re not going to gain a little weight and start eating carbs before filming begins?
It’s the physical preparations that I’m starting now. A very serious training regime – Kung Fu, kickboxing, swords, jujutsu, Brazilian…1,000 and 1 things…I’ll gain body mass.
Needless to say, everyone should expect better than this, so let’s hope these interviews step up to a better standard. Speaking of which, Lynda Carter — TV’s Wonder Woman from the 1970s — was recently asked about Gadot taking the part, and had some kind words to say. “I care more about the character continuing than holding on to my piece of it. I hope she has fun with it,” she told Metro, adding that maybe an ensemble approach might be best to reintroduce the character. “And maybe that’s better. She won’t have to carry the whole film. It takes the pressure off. I wish her well. I’m just glad she’s going to be out there again. Maybe she’ll get her own show again.”
“Batman Vs. Superman” opens on July 17, 2015.
I am thinking I want a guy to play this character who is over 7 feet tall. I am going to cast seth green instead of the big show paul wight.
itâs like trying to cast a white guy to play martin luther king junior in a movieâ¦itâs not about acting ability, itâs about someoneâs look.
Tits or GYMFAO!! Wonder Woman in the comics was the right size, with nice size breast. Linda, the REAL and original Wonder Woman had meat on her bones in a good way with very natural sized big.. bouncing breast. ( Sweet mercy those breast..) Ahem.. Well the new Wonder Woman actress does not fit the role. She has a right to not gain or lose weight or to get breast implants or not. It's not her fault the idiots hired the wrong woman for the job to play the glorious sexy Wonder Woman. I will be skipping this one, not because of no breast but because the person who hired her sucks ass.
Wow, someone's mad.
Gal gadot is not the role of Wonder Woman maybe super girl. There is no ww of the new world cuz the world ain't new. Go do a different female super hero role and stay away from Wonder Woman. Ww is an established character all ready. 6 ft. 160 all muscle booty and a great pair of tits. A great personality and can kick ass. Diana is a strong female character. Gal's acting ability can't carry the role of ww. The physical appearance makes up for 70% of most super hero movies. To bring the personality and character alive is 30%. Stop giving everyone a chance just cuz it's the nice thing to do. Find the right actor for super hero movies and dnt rely on cgi overkill.
Yes amazons were very real just like unicorns and winged horses and Minotaur's , so of course she would be a perfect choice for Wonder Woman in a new world, unlike so many other know and well know actresses from the old world who were poor roll models for women like Barbara Eden, Markie Post, Deidra Hall, Judy Strangis, Marilyn Monroe, Ava Gardner
Loretta Swit, Lesley Ann Warren, Madeline Kahn & Catherine Bach.
Now leaving sarcasm behind.
Be a good actress (or actor) or don't. Know your history, know your myths. Don't force feed people your ideals and base it on theories or false facts. Trying to defend your role by change other peoples ideas of who or what an individual character is, no matter what shape or form of or what the original represents is pathetic. These fictional characters were created by people who worked hard to bring these characters to life and bring what they represent and their stories to people who would read, except and respect them for what they are. Shall we now go out and replace all of histories greatest works just to fit the ideals of someone else's new world.
Gal Gadot may or may not make a good Wonder Woman, time will tell, but respect . . . there have been many actresses and actors (some which I have referenced earlier) who have been in many rolls and many films and to label them as old world should be considered an insult to their skills, their character and yes their physique, image and/or appeal. Also some of fictions creators have a strict idea or image of how their vision should appear. Given enough time, to much disrespect or artistic differences can distort or destroy almost anything.
If Gal Gadot or anyone else wants a new world they can call NASA. I'll stay here on this one.
Wonder Woman is 6' tall and weighs 165 lbs. according to the comics. That's all muscle, too.
Most fans don't care about Gal's breast size. What concerns us is that she's built like someone who would get blown away in a stiff breeze, and her acting in the F&F movies hasn't exactly blown US away.
Gadot completely misses the point here. Fans who know each story and name down to a science know Diana to be big breasted. I don't care about the 'wonder woman of the new world', I care about following the story. Not having wonder woman have giant breasts is like making her blonde. It just doesn't fit. Throughout all the comics, which is what the movie is based off of, not off greek myth, wonder woman has a great large pair of breasts. So wonder woman is flat as a board, batman's acting is also as flat as board, it's going to take a superhero to make this movie on par with Chris Nolan's and Zack Snider's previous work.
Kudos to Gal Gadot for managing to respond to "interview questions" which are just insults about her body. She apparently knows enough about classical myth to know that the Amazons supposedly cut off a breast to help with bow and javelin. Now if she reads a bit more, she'll discover that's bullshit. Aside from being an insanely unnecessary and dangerous thing to do, it's a poor etymological theory trying to claim "amazon" comes from "a-mazos" (without breast). Of course it was never a Greek word at all (Amazons were Anatolians or Scythians) but from an unknown non-Indo-European word. Anyway, Amazons are always represented with both breasts in ancient art: the whole mastectomy thing was just sexist slander. Which is to say nothing's changed in 2500 years.
She appears to be a perfect choice for the roll, the critics should give the lady a chance.
A mazones taken from the Greek (one breast) were horse riding female warriors from the steppes of Mongolia who removes a breast to be able to better fire there arrows from the saddle.
Ok , she doesnt look Mongolian…. She is stunning and looks well suited for the roll, two halves are as good as one.
I shall see the film , and am glad that its being made. Thank you Gadot for taking up the roll that Linda brought to life, you can lasoe me any day lassie.
How can she talk about breast size? I didn't realize Ms. Gadot had boobs! She also just seems uninteresting, with no charisma. Wonder Woman should be the exact opposite, along with actually looking like a woman. For heaven's sake, half of her name is "woman!" :-)
The casting on "Man of Steel 2," or whatever they heck it's gonna be called, is a joke. First Aflac! (Affleck), now this chick. Does Zack Snyder want to drive our interest in the sequel to absolute zero? Well Zack, mission accomplished!
"Too small" has nothing to do with her boobs, Wonder Woman is a bigger girl, Gal is way to skinny for the part
And in the NEW age comic book movies, the hulk is skinny, wolverine is a gimpy nerd with no muscles, and superman is fat. Because THAT'S what comic book fans want to see. Right.
I am SICK and tired of parts being given to people whose physical appearance is NOT similar to the appearance in the comic, graphic novel, cartoon, video game or book.
I will not see this movie.
ALSO YOU STUPID B*T, THERE IS NO 'HISTORICALLY ACCURATE' DESCRIPTION OF AMAZONS, because there is no historically accurate or certain information about them – and many people don't even think they ever existed at all – that they are a myth, however, there are just too many references to the group in ancient texts and in ancient artwork for it to be a myth.
ALL ANCIENT ARTWORKS DEPICTING AMAZONIAN WOMEN EVER FOUND HAD BOTH BREASTS.
A land ruled by strong, warrior women – this is one of those historical pieces of information that was probably eliminated as much as possible from western records – because the last thing they want is women to understand how much power they had at one time. Or that there have always been strong women, women who ruled, women who battled, women who led villages and tribes, female gods – and men who understood this.
Actually its a wasted chance to discover a true unknown. Gal was already featured in the Fast and The Furious franchise and didn't make much of an impression. So she will play Wonder Woman most likely not have much of a career after that.
The Amazons in DC Comics are not the real Amazons, besides Hippolyte and Themyscira. These are heroic Amazons not the Amazons Hercules fought against. The one breast defense fall on it's face.
Gal Gadot is a pretty girl, but nothing about her says WONDER WOMAN. I would say the same for Christian Bale. He isn't 6'4", Dark-haired BRUCE WAYNE. Wonder Woman is not just breast size, but she's not fashion model thin. There is a body type, whether it be Lynda Carter or the comic illustration. When say she's wrong for the part, it's like Nic Cage as Superman. He doesn't say SUPERMAN.
If Hollywood is going for something different, don't try to guilt the audience on getting it wrong.
The level of stupidity in the excerpt of the interview is pretty remarkable.
Anyone that watched superhero movie recently should be reminded that Spiderman had the ability to shoot web *from his own body* for three movies.
That Nick Fury who was the modern hard boiled Errol Flynn turned black.
And it didn't prevent the subsequent movies to be enjoyable.
I hope the script will be good and give the actress the opportunity to turn that role into something to remember.
But then again, superhero movies will be proven so incidental in the movie history that all that fuss sounds foolish.
And so is "the critics" to report that non sense.
A skinny, small breasted thing playing an Amazon? That's typical. Small breasts are just the beginning of what's going to be wrong with this. I foresee a Lynda Carter comparison that is not going to be favorable to the young actress, much like Natalie Portman vs. Carrie Fisher.
This has little to do with her. Actually, this was the PERFECT chance for the Director and Hollywood to cast a plus sized hottie in this role with large bones, big boobs, and an athletic round a*ss. Like…one of our star USA volleyball players perhaps? Or other sports stars wanting to make a cross-over into acting (since she is not the lead). MISSED chance.
You're stuck in a feminist catch 22 if you try to defend Gadot. The breast issue sounds sexist, but she is so skinny it is unhealthy, and Wonder Woman is suppose to be strong, and represent powerful women.
Im happy for her. However, she does need to add more weight and body mass since there is soo much attention riding on Wonderwoman. Dwayne Johnson did it for Fast and The Furious 5. I mean you have to come in wanting to earn the respect of your peers and fellow actors. Wonderwoman is known for being voluptous just like catwoman is know for being petite and very thin. That's just he expectation that is out there. I would have also liked for Liv Tyler to be considered for the role. But oh well, best wishes to her.
She completely nails the role. Exactly the right look!