The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug

First, the good news: this is a vast improvement over the
first installment in the latest Peter Jackson trilogy. It’s still a vast
collection of climaxes, but the pace is much livelier and the action set-pieces
are truly impressive. I suppose most moviegoers already know that the film ends
with a cliffhanger in lieu of a resolution. It seems a shame to build to such a
crescendo and then cut to a black screen, but that’s the nature of this
three-film odyssey. Jackson and his collaborators (Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens,
and Guillermo del Toro, who was originally set to direct The Hobbit) intend for us to wait two years to see how things are
going to turn out.
Having established Martin Freeman as the reluctant hero Bilbo
Baggins in An Unexpected Journey,
little time is spent exploring his character this time around. He is still the
moving force behind this odyssey, prodded by Gandalf the Grey, but action propels
the story, and the sense of discovery is reserved for new characters who show
up along the way. Evangeline Lilly and Luke Evans make a strong impression in
their action-oriented roles, while some old favorites join them in fighting the
bad guys: Orlando Bloom as Legolas from The
Lord of the Rings trilogy, in one crucial sequence, and Cate Blanchett, in
a cameo appearance as Galadriel. As before, it’s difficult to derive much
empathy for the indistinct dwarves who accompany Bilbo. Only Ken Stott manages
to establish a clear personality for his character, Balin.
The motion capture technique that gave birth to Gollum, who
appeared in the first Hobbit outing, yields an even more formidable character
this time: a fearsome dragon named Smaug, enacted and voiced by Benedict
Cumberbatch. As Smaug is the final obstacle standing between our heroes and the
reclaiming of Prince Thorin’s homeland, he plays a vital role in this part of
the saga and dominates the final portion of the movie.
The action is exceedingly well staged throughout The Desolation of Smaug, with a lengthy
attack along a rushing river that’s a virtual master class in how to do it
right. The hand-to-hand combat that fills the movie is seamlessly integrated
into a make-believe world created by the magicians at Jackson’s WETA workshop.
I must confess that while I wasn’t bored, as I was in the
first chapter of the Hobbit trilogy, I still had trouble connecting with this
distended saga on an emotional level. Those action highlights got my blood
racing, for which I’m grateful, but I wish they were in the context of better
storytelling.
Comments
I was thoroughly entertained by this sequel and I agree that the first installment did not deliver. As well, this one is good because there seems to be an underlining theme of the uselessness of hoarding riches, as superficial as it is handled, but still worthwhile.
I agree completely; a vast improvement over the first (though I was a bit saddened that they put a prosthetic over Lilly's adorable own nose). However, let me add a big shout-out to the inimitable Stephen Fry for his delightful performance as The Master of Laketown.
Stan Lee revisited. Back in the "glory" days of Marvel comics, Stan Lee used the same "device" to keep the kiddies coming back for more, except on a monthly basis. While it has some merit, more IS less …Past is Prologue…I guess some things never change…
Thanks for the evenhanded and fair review Leonard, I liked quite a bit of the film, although I thought some things especially the Dwarf/Elf romance bit and the Morgol arrow? (I thought only the Nazgul could wield those weapons and that they were pretty much swords not arrows; but I'm a little rusty on my Tolkien reading so I could be wrong) and some of the action scenes were a bit of overkill IMHO. Anyways it was a fun film but I wish Jackson could reign himself in just a little bit and could have given us something on the scale of the LOTR trilogy. Just my opinion.
“It seems a shame to build to such a
crescendo and then cut to a black screen, but that’s the nature of this
three-film odyssey”
I don’t agree, look at:
https://www.tumblr.com/search/the%20hobbit%3A%20the%20desolation%20of%20smaug