The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug

First, the good news: this is a vast improvement over the

first installment in the latest Peter Jackson trilogy. It’s still a vast

collection of climaxes, but the pace is much livelier and the action set-pieces

are truly impressive. I suppose most moviegoers already know that the film ends

with a cliffhanger in lieu of a resolution. It seems a shame to build to such a

crescendo and then cut to a black screen, but that’s the nature of this

three-film odyssey. Jackson and his collaborators (Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens,

and Guillermo del Toro, who was originally set to direct The Hobbit) intend for us to wait two years to see how things are

going to turn out.

Having established Martin Freeman as the reluctant hero Bilbo

Baggins in An Unexpected Journey,

little time is spent exploring his character this time around. He is still the

moving force behind this odyssey, prodded by Gandalf the Grey, but action propels

the story, and the sense of discovery is reserved for new characters who show

up along the way. Evangeline Lilly and Luke Evans make a strong impression in

their action-oriented roles, while some old favorites join them in fighting the

bad guys: Orlando Bloom as Legolas from The

Lord of the Rings trilogy, in one crucial sequence, and Cate Blanchett, in

a cameo appearance as Galadriel. As before, it’s difficult to derive much

empathy for the indistinct dwarves who accompany Bilbo. Only Ken Stott manages

to establish a clear personality for his character, Balin.

The motion capture technique that gave birth to Gollum, who

appeared in the first Hobbit outing, yields an even more formidable character

this time: a fearsome dragon named Smaug, enacted and voiced by Benedict

Cumberbatch. As Smaug is the final obstacle standing between our heroes and the

reclaiming of Prince Thorin’s homeland, he plays a vital role in this part of

the saga and dominates the final portion of the movie.

The action is exceedingly well staged throughout The Desolation of Smaug, with a lengthy

attack along a rushing river that’s a virtual master class in how to do it

right. The hand-to-hand combat that fills the movie is seamlessly integrated

into a make-believe world created by the magicians at Jackson’s WETA workshop.

I must confess that while I wasn’t bored, as I was in the

first chapter of the Hobbit trilogy, I still had trouble connecting with this

distended saga on an emotional level. Those action highlights got my blood

racing, for which I’m grateful, but I wish they were in the context of better

storytelling.