Watch: Exclusive Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'Girl on a Bicycle,' New Film From 'The Notebook' Writer

Ahead of its bow in select theaters on Valentine’s Day 2014, Indiewire is pleased to exclusively premiere the trailer for the romantic comedy “Girl on a Bicycle,” the new film written and directed by “The Notebook” screenwriter Jeremy Leven.

The film follows Paolo, an Italian bus driver living in

Paris who is about to propose to his girlfriend when he comes across

and becomes immediately infatuated with a mysterious girl on a bicycle. The comedy stars Italian actor Vincenzo Amato and features German actress Nora

Tschirner and French actress Louise Monot, with British actor Paddy

Considine rounding out the impressive international cast.

Watch the trailer below: