Berlin Film Festival Lines Up Panorama Section: 'Love Is Strange,' 'Night Flight' & More

The Berlin International Film Festival’s Panorama section, a passel of arthouse and international indies, has completed its lineup, which includes 24 world premieres. Full list below.

Kicking off February 6, the program opens with Vietnamese director Nghiem-Minh Nguyen-Vo’s sci-fi “2030,” where much of the Earth’s farmland has fallen below rising sea levels, wreaking havoc on the world’s agriculture and industry.

A strong array of Asian cinema continues with LeeSong Hee-il’s South Korean thriller “Night Flight.” His “White Night” and “No Regret” were fest faves in the past. Famed Taiwanese-Malaysian auteur Tsai Ming-liang will present the next installment in his “Walker” series, “Journey to the West.”

Also of note is “Keep the Lights On” director Ira Sachs’ new film “Love Is Strange,” starring Alfred Molina and John Lithgow as an older married couple in New York. This highly anticipated film will premiere at Sundance this month before heading to Berlin.

Panorama Narrative Features:

“Asabani Nistam!”

(I’m Not Angry!), Reza Dormishian (Iran)

With Baran Kosari, Navid Mohammadzadeh, Reza Behboudi, Misagh Zare, Bahram

Afshari

“Blind,” Eskil

Vogt (Norway/Netherlands)

With Ellen Dorrit Petersen, Henrik Rafaelsen, Vera Vitali, Marius Kolbenstvedt

“Difret,”

Zeresenay Berhane Mehari (Ethopia)

With Meron Getnet, Tizita Hagere

“Fieber”

(Fever), Elfi Mikesch (Luxembourg/Austria)

With Eva Mattes, Martin Wuttke, Carolina Cardoso, Nicole Max, Sascha Ley

“Gueros,”

Alonso Ruizpalacios (Mexico)

With Ilse Salas

“Highway,”

Imtiaz Ali (India)

With Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt

“Ieji”

(Homeland), Nao Kubota (Japan)

With Kenichi Matsuyama, Yuko Tanaka, Sakura Ando, Takashi Yamanaka, Seiyo Uchino

“In Grazia di Dio,”

Edoardo Winspeare (Italy)

With Celeste Casciaro, Laura Licchetta, Barbara De Matteis, Anna Boccadamo,

Gustavo Caputo

“Love Is Strange,”

Ira Sachs (U.S.)

With John Lithgow, Alfred Molina, Marisa Tomei, Charlie Tahan, Cheyenne Jackson

“Mo Jing”

(That Demon Within), Dante Lam (Hong Kong, China)

With Daniel Wu, Nick Cheung

“Na kathese ke na

kitas” (Standing Aside, Watching), Yorgos Servetas (Greece)

With Marina Symeou, Marianthi Pantelopoulou, Yorgos Kafetzopoulos, Nikos

Georgakis

“Night Flight,”

LeeSong Hee-il (Korea)

With Lee Jae-jun, Kwak Shi-yang

“Nuoc” (2030),

Nghiem-Minh Nguyen-Vo (Vietnam)

With Quynh Hoa, Quy Binh, Thach Kim Long, Hoang Tran Minh Duc, Hoang Phi

“Patardzlebi”

(Brides), Tinatin Kajrishvili (Georgia/France)

With Mari Kitia, Giorgi Maskharashvili

“Risse im Beton”

(Cracks in Concrete), Umut Dag (Austria)

With Murathan Muslu, Alechan Tagaev, Mehmet Ali Salman, Erdem Turkoglu, Ivan

Kriznjak

“The Midnight

After,” Fruit Chan (Hong Kong, China)

With Wong You-nam, Simon Yam, Kara Hui, Janice Man, Suet Lam

“Viharsarok”

(Land of Storms), Adam Csaszi (Hungary)

With Andras Suto, Adam Varga, Sebastian Urzendowsky

“Ye” (The

Night), Hao Zhou (China)

With Zhou Hao, Liu Xiao Xiao, Li Jin Kang, Zhou Feng Qi

Previously Announced:



“Arrete ou je continue” (If You Don’t, I Will) by Sophie Fillieres,

France

“Bai Mi Zha Dan Ke” (The Rice Bomber) by Cho Li, Taiwan

“Bing Du” (Ice Poison) by Midi Z, Taiwan/Myanmar

“Calvary” by John Michael McDonagh, Ireland/U.K.

“Hoje Eu Quero Voltar Sozinho” (The Way He Looks) by Daniel Ribeiro,

Brazil

“Is the Man Who Is Tall Happy? ” by Michel Gondry, France

“O Homem das Multidoes” (The Man of the Crowd) by Marcelo Gomes, Cao

Guimaraes, Brazil

“Papilio Buddha” by Jayan Cherian, India/U.S.

“Quick Change” by Eduardo Roy Jr., Philippines

“Stereo” by Maximilian Erlenwein, Germany

“Test” by Chris Mason Johnson, U.S.

“The Better Angels” by A.J. Edwards, U.S.

“Kuzu” (The Lamb) by Kutlug Ataman, Germany/Turkey

“Things People Do” by Saar Klein, U.S.

“Triptyque” (Triptych) by Robert Lepage, Pedro Pires, Canada

“Über-Ich und Du” (Superegos) by Benjamin Heisenberg, Germany /

Switzerland/Austria

“Unfriend” by Joselito Altarejos, Philippines

“Xi You” (Journey to the West) by Tsai Ming-liang, France / Taiwan

“Yves Saint Laurent” by Jalil Lespert, France