Charlie Brooker Promises More Episodes of His Brilliant Anthology Series 'Black Mirror'

The British techno-anxiety anthology series “Black Mirror” was one of the best things to sneak onto U.S. television last year (via DirecTV’s Audience Network) — check out our review here. The series originally ran for two three-episode seasons on the U.K.’s Channel 4 in 2011 and 2013, and now creator Charlie Brooker has promised that at least two more episodes are on the way.

Brooker broke the news on a BBC Radio show hosted by Lauren Laverne, saying “There will be more — I don’t think I’m allowed to say quite when. There’s going to be some and then there’s going to be some more — you’ll get one helping and then there’ll be another helping.” Brooker, who also created the zombie series “Dead Set” and wrote episodes of “Brass Eye,” “The 11 O’Clock Show” and “Nathan Barley,” currently hosts BBC Two series “Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe.”

Of Robert Downey Jr.’s buying the rights to first season episode “The Entire History of You” (a personal favorite) for a potential film remake, Brooker claimed to know nothing new — “I’m not really involved in that – that was Jesse Armstrong’s episode.” “We’ve had all sorts of conversations along those lines,” he added of other possible adaptations for the big screen. “They’re high-concept ideas and that’s the sort of thing that lends itself to being remade as a film.”