'Endless Love' Soundtrack Features Tegan And Sara, Cults, Franz Ferdinand & More

A while back we brought y’all the trailer for “Endless Love,” the forthcoming regeneration of a 1981 Franco Zefffirelli movie that some number of 40-year olds presumably remember fondly enough from their teenage years to want to remake. This time it’s Alex Pettyfer and Gabriella Wilde falling in forbidden teenage love, with her the geek coming out of her shell and him the boy with a bad past and an irresistible grin. Or something. The original had Brooke “spirit of the 80s” Shields in the girl’s role and Martin “vanished entirely” Hewitt in the boy’s, and is mostly now remembered for being Tom Cruise‘s first film.

In that Cruise piece we called the original both “mindblowingly mawkish” and “super skeezy,” and the remake looks right on track, combining soppiness with really quite a lot of talk about sex. And lo, here comes the soundtrack to confirm everything, with blunt-edged indie-pop, vaguely danceable things and repurposed nu-folk from the likes of NONONO, Franz Ferdinand, The Bird and the Bee and The Tallest Man on Earth (who I actually really like, damn). The headline, though, is Tegan and Sara, whose career spans all the above-mentioned genres, and who have written a new track, “Don’t Find Another Love,” for the film, which you can listen to below.

“Endless Love” arrives on, of course, Valentine’s Day, and know this with certainty: somewhere in Hollywood is a man who tried, and failed, to get Taylor Swift to do a song for this soundtrack.

“Endless Love” Soundtrack Tracklisting

1 Pumpin Blood – NONONO

2 Don’t Find Another Love – Tegan And Sara

3 All Our Endless Love – The Bird and The Bee featuring Matt Berninger

4 I Know It’s You – Guards

5 All Of Me – Tanlines

6 Go Outside – Cults

7 Right Action – Franz Ferdinand

8 Crickets – Drop City Yacht Club

9 Peaches – In The Valley Below

10 Leading Me Now – The Tallest Man On Earth

11 Surround You – Echosmith

12 Ends of the Earth – Lord Huron

13 Endless Love Suite – Christophe Beck

14 Pumpin Blood (The Jane Doze Remix) (Bonus Track) – NONONO





















