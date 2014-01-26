Kevin Grevioux Has A Theory On The Lack Of Black Sci-Fi Filmmakers (Second Time Around)

So O.K. his I Frankenstein film, which opened this

weekend, won’t break any box office records. They all can’t be winners. But considering the film is now out and that we

have previously written about actor/ screenwriter/producer Kevin Grevioux several

times on this site, including just a few days ago in a recent interview with him by Michael Dennis

(HERE), I thought maybe it’s time to take a second look at a piece I wrote about him

back last fall.

There’s no need to tell you that there are many

African Americans involved in the comic book field as writers, illustrators and

just avid readers, but not enough in his point of view. Especially when it

comes to black filmmakers of sci-fi films; and Grevioux said that believed he

knew the reason why.

According to an interview he did with The Grio, Grevioux said that the lack of

black people creating sci-fi projects, comes from “a pragmatism facing the

dreams of black youth… and depends on what fits within a frame of

reference.“

As he went on to elaborate: “When you’re white, your

dreams go far and a lot of times that is because there are no encumbrances. The

world is wide open to them in a way that isn’t open for us. So when their

reality is taken care of, it’s like, ‘Okay well we can dream about this. We can

do this. We can do that.’ For us, it’s a little different.“

He went on to say: “It’s like how can you think

about traveling to another solar system or alien life if you have a problem

getting a job or eating on Earth. African-American dreams are more

reality-based, and that’s why I think our films have to do with our daily

environment more so than alien or science fiction environments.“

He also added that: “A lot of science fiction is

based upon your experience in terms of looking at the world differently.

Thinking about it in more abstract ways, a lot of times that takes

education.“

O.K. I can see what he’s saying and definitely agree with

him, but I think there’s a lot more to it than that, which goes back to that

“box” I referred to which black filmmakers are put in.

I think peer pressure is also a huge burden to overcome.

I don’t need to tell you that, way too often, we allow our so-called friends,

colleagues and even family members to tell us what we should or should not be

doing, for fear of being shunned, ridiculed or, the greatest fear of all,

accused of “not being black enough.” Hell, I’ve been assured of that by

commenters on this site.

The fact is that you can’t let people with closed-off

minds dictate your life. They want you to live in their own closed-off, hermetically-sealed

little world, and be strangled creatively and spiritually. Why should you limit what you want to do, for them, and be miserable the rest of your life?

Follow your own path. If you love sci-fi or want to become a classical

musician, or whatever, just do it and be happy.

Do you agree, or is what Grevioux said ridiculous in your

opinion? Do you have anything to add?