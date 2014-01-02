Project of the Day: 'Di Ambang: Stateless in Sabah'

“Di Ambang: Stateless in Sabah“

Tweetable Logline: The daily struggles of two families facing the uncertainty of

living poor and without citizenship set against a backdrop of war and

turmoil

Elevator Pitch: This film follows the lives of undocumented and stateless Filipino

migrant families living in the Malaysian state of Sabah. Fleeing

conflict in the southern Philippines, thousands have migrated across

Malaysia’s porous sea borders. Following two families through their

day-to-day lives, this documentary explores statelessness and the

consequences it has on the generations of people living unrecognized by

any country. After years of searching for peace and economic stability,

they are vulnerable once again when insurgency hits Sabah.