Project of the Day: ‘Di Ambang: Stateless in Sabah’

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film in progress; at the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.
In the meantime: Is this a movie you’d want to see? Tell us in the comments.
“Di Ambang: Stateless in Sabah“
Tweetable Logline: The daily struggles of two families facing the uncertainty of
living poor and without citizenship set against a backdrop of war and
turmoil
Elevator Pitch: This film follows the lives of undocumented and stateless Filipino
migrant families living in the Malaysian state of Sabah. Fleeing
conflict in the southern Philippines, thousands have migrated across
Malaysia’s porous sea borders. Following two families through their
day-to-day lives, this documentary explores statelessness and the
consequences it has on the generations of people living unrecognized by
any country. After years of searching for peace and economic stability,
they are vulnerable once again when insurgency hits Sabah.
Production Team:
Producer: Azliana Abdul Aziz
Director: Vila Somiah & Matt Fillmore
Cinematographer: Matt Fillmore
Editor: Matt Fillmore
Audio: Matt Fillmore & Haresh P. Somiah
Line Producer: Terri Goh
Legal Adviser: Haresh P. Somiah
About the Production: As a child, I watched undocumented and stateless children of
Philippines descent through the window of my father’s car flooding the
streets of Kota Kinabalu. I’d see them sleeping in bus stops or begging
for food. It was a strange but common sight and as an adult, I grew very
interested in their community, especially since it became an
increasingly sensitive subject. The Malaysian government has under
reported this issue for years and their inaction has led to racial and
political tensions in Sabah. Although risky, I knew this story had to be
documented. I so happy we did.
Current Status: In post-production and currently trying to raise the last $10,000 for distribution and editing costs
For more information and to support this project: Kickstarter Page
If
you have an in-the-works project and you’d like to be profiled in an
upcoming iW Project of the Day column, submit yourself by filling out this form!
Comments
Heartbreaking story. I want to adopt those kids. Thanks for making the film.
To say: a greater awareness of this suffering [for those of us who don't not know and/or have never even heard of this area of the world] is an understatement. Thank-you for informing us…
Well done Matt, Azliana, and Vila and thank you for making this film and bringing awareness to a much needed cause.
”
Producer: Azliana Abdul Aziz”
I don’t agree. Look at
http://www.dailysabah.com/war-on-terror/2016/08/03/residents-do-not-want-to-see-military-school-in-kuleli-headman-says
Sincerely, Lauryn