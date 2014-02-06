FIRST LOOK: New Mickey Mouse Valentines Short “Third Wheel”

I’m loving the new series of Mickey Mouse shorts that Disney Channel is producing. Next week, just in time for Valentine’s Day a new one will premiere. The title of the short is Third Wheel and we have an exclusive clip to share.
The plot: While Mickey and Minnie are on a date, Goofy invites himself along and proceeds to ruin their romantic evening. Directed by Clay Morrow, Mickey Mouse in Third Wheel premieres Friday, February 14 at 7:55 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel. Here’s a sneak peek:
Comments
I really don't like these shorts at all. I don't like the re-design, or the animation, or the stories. It's supposed to be Mickey Mouse and friends, but it comes off more like Dexter's Labratory or Spongebob Squarepants. No thanks!
The new Mickey Mouse shorts would be absolutely wonderful if Disney wasn't copping the already overused Spongebob Squarepants (by way of Ren and Stimpy) style currently in vogue. The plots have potential, but the end result ultimately looks more dated than Steamboat Willie.
I love these new shorts. I like Mickey's voice even I don't think Brett Iwan is the actor. Bill Farmer is just fantastic in these!
Funny. An amusing short subject.
