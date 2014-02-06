FIRST LOOK: New Mickey Mouse Valentines Short "Third Wheel"

I’m loving the new series of Mickey Mouse shorts that Disney Channel is producing. Next week, just in time for Valentine’s Day a new one will premiere. The title of the short is Third Wheel and we have an exclusive clip to share.

The plot: While Mickey and Minnie are on a date, Goofy invites himself along and proceeds to ruin their romantic evening. Directed by Clay Morrow, Mickey Mouse in Third Wheel premieres Friday, February 14 at 7:55 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel. Here’s a sneak peek: