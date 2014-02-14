Gary Oldman Says He Was "Perplexed" By Nicolas Winding Refn's 'Only God Forgives'

There were few films last year as divisive as Nicolas Winding Refn‘s “Only God Forgives.” The near silent, intensely violent, measured, methodical picture didn’t carry with it the slick cool of “Drive,” and many couldn’t get with the movie that featured an emasculated Ryan Gosling hunting down the cop who killed his brother, at the insistence of his viperous mother. And you can count Gary Oldman as among those who didn’t roll with the movie.

Speaking with Empire, when asked what the last movie he walked out of was, Oldman replied he doesn’t really do that sort thing, but: “I suffer it. I was very perplexed by ‘Only God Forgives.’ I’m a fan of Ryan Gosling and the director, but let’s say I had an itch all through that. But I sat to the end.”

So, the next time you feel like bailing on movie, just remember that Gary Oldman always sits through to the credits. [via TV3]