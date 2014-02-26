It’s A ‘Hustle & Flow’ Reunion! Taraji P. Henson Joins Terrence Howard In Lee Daniels’ ‘Empire’

It’s a Hustle & Flow reunion!
Taraji P. Henson will join Terrence Howard in Lee Daniels’ collaboration with his The Butler writer, Danny Strong, and super producer Brian Grazer – a hip hop drama series titled Empire, which is set up at FOX TV.
The project, which reportedly sparked a bidding war among the 4 major broadcast networks last year, received a pilot commitment from FOX, and is described as a drama about a family-run hip-hop empire, hence the title.
Jussie Smollett – older brother of actress Jurnee Smollett, has also joined the cast.
Danny Strong and Daniels are co-writing the pilot script, which Daniels will direct, with Strong, Daniels, Grazer and Francie Calfo executive producing.
Howard will play a Lucious Lyon, a charismatic, but tough chief of a record label titled Empire Entertainment, which is on the verge of an IPO.
Meanwhile, Henson will play Cookie Lyon, the ex-wife of Lucious Lyon, who’s described as a “total badass” with a prison record (she served 17 years for dealing drugs, and used the money to help finance Lucious’ growing music empire, when it was still in its early days).
She’s now out of prison, and has come for what’s hers!
Jussie Smollett will play their son, Jamal, a fledgling rapper himself, who, is also gay – something that Lucious, the father, has a problem with.
Let all the family drama ensue!
Comments
I can’t wait for this series to air, I love the main characters acting skills and this will be the complete package as to what happened to them in Hustle and Flow. As a matter of fact I’m watching Hustle N Flow now from my dvr. These two are amazing and a dynamic duo. I will be tuned in each night "on time" bc I love dvr but I will get over the commercials for this one. Congrats and good luck on the Ocsars and Emmys.
Years ago when MEKHI PHIFER joined 'ER' I was like "Dang he's a movie star". I ultimately realized though that there's HUGE money to be made from appearing on a successful show. The goal of an actor is to…act right?
I wish two of my favorite actors luck together on this series. I'll definitely be watching.
They worked together in Animal and Four Brothers too.
I disagree. Read http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2012/05/american-mozart/308931/