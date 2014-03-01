Lionsgate Reportedly Not Renewing Deal With Tyler Perry (Say What?)

According to

Deadline (HERE), Lionsgate has decided not to renew their exclusive first look deal

with Tyler Perry, a decision which is being called “mutual” between Perry and

Lionsgate. And in response, Perry has shut down his Los Angeles production offices

and will now “consolidate his operations at his Atlanta-based Tyler Perry Studio.”

However, this doesn’t

mean the end of Perry’s relationship with the studio. He already has several

projects in the pipeline, as he always does, such as Single

Moms Club, which comes out next month, and, according to Deadline, supposedly even

more Madea films are in the works. (OH GOD NO!)

And, needless

to say, there’s still Perry’s huge deal

with Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network, so

it’s not like he’s going away soon.

The decision

to end the deal was “based on a variety of matters such as international distribution and

marketing,” and perhaps another reason could be that Lionsgate, after the massive worldwide success of

the Twilight movies and now with The Hunger Games, wants to expand to become a real major

studio powerhouse to be considered the equal of Warner Bros or Fox, and making Perry movies

doesn’t really fit into their future plans.

And though his

films, no doubt, still make money, they don’t make the kind of money that they

used to a few years ago, and perhaps Lionsgate saw nothing but diminishing returns

with their association with Perry.

Although, keep

in mind that nowhere does Lionsgate say that it’s won’t stop distributing

his films. Just that, from now on, he’s free to take his projects somewhere else

first, and that Lionsgate has no obligation to help make them or release them.

And besides, as I’ve been saying for a while, Perry should finally move on and start distributing

his own films himself, and not be so beholden to Lionsgate to distribute his

works.

So do you

think this is good news, bad news, or good riddance?