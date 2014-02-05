Remembering Marvin Paige

A large crowd filled the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood a

week ago Sunday to pay tribute to a man who touched many lives, including mine.

Marvin Paige died in November, following a car accident and a short hospital

stay, at the age of 86. He was such a ubiquitous presence in Hollywood, and in

our lives, that my family and I still can’t believe he’s gone. He was a longtime

casting director, but he had an even greater impact on our community in recent

years as the go-to guy for anyone who wanted to honor Hollywood veterans at

tributes and screenings. He was an invaluable resource and an eager escort. He

lived for this, and there is no one who can take his place.

Garret Boyajian and George Ridjaneck of GAB Entertainment

created a video salute to Marvin, and other clips were provided by Ross Hawkins

and Kevin Jordan. But I was most impressed with a speech delivered early in the

proceedings by my friend Randy Haberkamp of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts

and Sciences. It sums up Marvin so colorfully (and honestly) that I asked Randy

if I could reprint it. If you never met Marvin, this will give you a good idea

of what he was like; if you were lucky enough to know Marvin, I’m sure it will

make you smile.

ODE TO MARVIN by Randy Haberkamp

I’ve called

my little speech “Ode to Marvin.” I don’t know why. I think it’s because I

don’t want to get overly serious about Marvin Paige. Because, quite frankly, Marvin was, as they

say, a character.

The

circumstances and particulars of meeting people for the first time usually get

cloudy as time passes. After all, we

rarely know when we’re meeting someone who will have more than a passing

influence on our lives. If my memory is correct, I first met Marvin at the

Moustache Café on Melrose Avenue in 1989. I had offered to take him to lunch as

I’d been told he was someone I should meet who could help me with the celebrity

appearances we wanted to have at the first Cinecon to be held in Hollywood

after many years, in the hopes that it would become the convention’s permanent

home.

It was the

first of many times that I would buy Marvin lunch. It was also the first of

many times when we would begin planning on whom we could get to attend various

film screenings and tributes. On that first day I wasn’t really sure whether

Marvin knew the people we were hoping to get, or whether he was just a guy who

was good at talking people into things. That didn’t really become clearer over

the years. All I know is that he would go to incredible lengths to track someone

down once his sights were set on them and he had an incredible mental rolodex

of where people were, what they had last done, and what their health situation

was.

Over the

years I would work with Marvin for Cinecons, for the Hollywood Studio Museum

aka “the Barn” or Hollywood Heritage, and eventually and most recently at The

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In between there were dozens of

other places where films were screened or celebrated and Marvin was usually

there.

I can’t paint

a complete picture of Marvin without mentioning that I did spend a lot of time

defending him. To be honest, I still do. Marvin wasn’t always an easy guy. He

was downright tenacious. When he was overseeing a personal appearance of a

celebrity at an event, he was right by their side from beginning to end, and

when he felt the celebrity wasn’t being treated properly or needed something,

he spoke up and made sure they got everything he felt they deserved. If Marvin

only knew the celebrity marginally and sometimes not at all, he still took it

upon himself to represent their interests whether they asked for it or not.

More than

once I’ve had to answer the question “Who is that guy?” Sometimes this question would be followed

by “…and who does he think he is?”

That’s Marvin Paige, I’d answer. He’s a casting director. The next

question would often be, “Why are all these older stars so loyal to him?”

Professionally many of us know that Marvin cast Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Take

the Money and Run and later General

Hospital for many years…and most notoriously that he advised Gloria Stuart

that she should return James Cameron’s call when he was searching for his older

version of Rose for Titanic. Why,

indeed, where they so loyal to him?

It had taken

me a while to discover Marvin’s secrets. He was one of the most loyal fans any

classic movie star could hope to have. He knew people’s careers inside and out,

and he had actually SEEN their films (and continued to see them in revivals and

reruns on TV.) His interest went beyond his professional advancement or

survival as the case may be. He was invested.

But beyond

that, as many of you probably know, his real secret was that he was one of the

few people in Hollywood who made an effort to show his appreciation to some of

these classic actors in a way that actually meant something to them personally.

While working as the casting director for General

Hospital, Marvin would give these actors a small part for a day or

two. Basically whatever it required to

keep their SAG health insurance active.

Even years ago helping someone keep their health insurance was a great

way to also insure their loyalty. When Marvin asked those stars to appear at a

screening or to join in a party, they were not only willing, but grateful for

his attention and devotion.

Marvin also

knew that the way to a celebrity’s heart was actually through their family. He

not only paid attention to the star, but to the current wife or husband, the

son, the daughter, the grandson, the granddaughter, of course, since he had

some treasured cats of his own, even their pets.

Given

Hollywood politics, it shouldn’t be surprising then, that this loyalty Marvin

had built up often irritated younger publicists, agents, or managers who

couldn’t figure all this out. Marvin was never deterred. Over the years I even

witnessed a few celebrities who felt a bit stifled by his attention but, again,

he was never deterred.

If nothing

else, surviving in Hollywood takes guts, and Marvin had guts. I learned over time that if you didn’t work

with him up front, you’d be working with him one way or another down the line.

More than once I’ve seen Marvin get the upper hand when someone thought THEY

were going to be the one in charge.

Despite

Marvin’s tenacity, he was amazingly easy to please. Though I knew I’d be hit up

for a lunch every time I needed his help, I never minded, because Marvin knew

that the organizations I was working for didn’t have money to pay him and he

never once asked me for money for himself.



He would ask

for all kinds of arrangements for the various celebrities we were working with,

and I’d give them whatever accommodation I could, but other than some extra

tickets, some extra reception guests, or some extra programs or giveaways, I

never paid Marvin directly for his work.



I have no

doubt he was able to receive income indirectly in other ways through the

connections and goodwill he made from the work we did together, but Marvin was

amazingly happy and content to see his classic stars in the spotlight he

thought they deserved.

Marvin was

extremely proud of his membership in the Academy and if you paid attention he

usually had an Academy pin on his lapel. I know because he lost a few over the

years and I was immediately hit up to supply him with replacements. He loved having

any Academy program or poster and I’m sure there’s a plentiful supply of them

from over the years among his stash of movie memorabilia. But that’s fine

because Marvin was always willing to share his treasures. Whenever we ran a

film, he’d stop by with posters, lobby cards, press books, stills….all kinds of

things he’d gathered together over the years.



He was

equally proud of telling me stories of where he’d found his various treasures,

or stories of how he had given copies of the various photographs to the

celebrities who had never seen that particular photo before, or of how he had

managed to get them to autograph it. Marvin’s collection wasn’t just his

treasure, his collection was his memory.

I’m told that

Marvin was heading to the Academy for a screening of The Crowd when he was in the car crash that would result in the

injuries from which he was unable to recover. It’s unsettling of course, but

also somehow fitting. He was in pursuit

of his love for movies right ‘til the end. We at the Academy suspected

something was wrong when he didn’t show up that night, because he had called

several times that day to confirm his tickets and change his guest list. When

Marvin didn’t show up for a screening of a classic film, it was noticed.

Since his

death I’ve had several meetings with people from various organizations who

inevitably ask a question something like, “Is there anyone who would know how

to reach the family of this actor or that actress?” “Is there anyone who would

know if there are any surviving cast members from this classic film? “

And while I

know there are lots of people IN Hollywood who know lots of people FROM

Hollywood, I can honestly say there isn’t anyone else who has quite the

perspective, quite the rolodex, or quite the love that Marvin had. Ironically Marvin probably had the last

PHYSICAL Rolodex in town. Despite his tenacious nature, despite his ability to

aggravate, Marvin did provide a unique and very personal and very genuine

service to movie fans everywhere as he not only arranged personal appearances

here in LA, but for TV and DVD interviews as well. Los Angeles/Hollywood/the

Golden Age…what have you, is a little less golden.

There are

many things I don’t know about Marvin that I’m sure I’ll discover from other

stories here today. And maybe even a few things I’d be better off not knowing.

One thing I do know is that over the years Marvin managed to give quite a few

stars an opportunity to continue shining… with a boost to their morale if not

exactly their bank account, AND… he gave literally thousands of fans the

opportunity to meet those stars and perhaps even obtain an autograph, or better

yet, a cherished personal anecdote.

I know that

Marvin helped the Academy present dozens of programs over the years that were

made special through the appearance of the filmmakers and for that reason I’m

glad that on behalf of the Academy I can publicly thank him, not only for his

service, but that I was able to get permission from the powers that be to help

cover the cost of today’s reception. It seemed only fitting that after all

Marvin’s help, there be another free lunch to share with his friends.

Thank you, American Cinemathèque,

for providing the Egyptian. Thank you, Hollywood Heritage, for your additional

support, and on behalf of the Academy and myself, thank you Marvin Paige,

somewhere in movie heaven.