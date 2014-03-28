Aaron McGruder Finally Explains Why He Left 'The Boondocks'

So

everyone was abuzz when it was revealed that Aaron McGruder would not be

returning to the fourth season of The Boondocks when it returns to the air

on Adult Swim on April 21 st.

People who

love the show are fearing the worst, but is all lost? The Walking Dead lost co-creator Frank Darabont after the first season

and it’s held up very well. Then again, remember In Living Color and how it went straight into the toilet after the

Wayans left?

But the

question remains, why did McGruder decide the leave the show? There’s been all

kinds of speculation and theories, but finally McGruder himself has addressed the issue of his leaving on his Facebook page, which one could interpret as saying

he has grown past the show and decided to move on. Or perhaps you’ll feel differently.

As he said:

“As the world now knows, The Boondocks

will be returning for a fourth season, but I will not be returning with it. I’d

like to extend my gratitude to Sony and Adult Swim for three great seasons”.

“I created The Boondocks two decades ago in

college, did the daily comic for six years, and was showrunner on the animated

series for the first three seasons. The Boondocks pretty much represents my

life’s work to this point. Huey, Riley, and Granddad are not just property to

me. They are my fictional blood relatives. Nothing is more painful than to

leave them behind”.

“To quote a great white man, ‘Hollywood is a

business’. And to quote another great white man, “Don’t hold grudges”.

“What has never been lost on me is the

enormous responsibility that came with The Boondocks – particularly the

television show and it’s relatively young audience. It was important to offend,

but equally important to offend for the right reasons. For three seasons I

personally navigated this show through the minefields of controversy. It was

not perfect. And it definitely was not quick. But it was always done with a

keen sense of duty, history, culture, and love. Anything less would have been

simply unacceptable”.

“As for me, I’m finally putting a life of

controversy and troublemaking behind me with my upcoming Adult Swim show, BLACK

JESUS”.

So did he answer your questions or did not?

