Say Goodbye To 'True Detective' With All The Music From The Series

And just like that, Rust Cohle and Martin Hart have disappeared from the psychosphere of our television sets, with HBO airing the final episode of “True Detective” season one last night. And everyone was watching. In fact, so many people hit the network’s HBO GO service that it crashed, leaving many fans looking at an endless load sign, as they took to the Internet to voice their fury. But by now, fans have caught up with the fate of Rust and Martin and their search for The Yellow King, and are left with that feeling of what to do next.

Well, we’ve got a solution that will hopefully hold you over until details of the second season emerge—all the music from “True Detective” season one. Unlike “Girls,” where music forms a part of the package that’s being sold around the show, the tunes in “True Detective” have always been about texture. In fact, it’s so deeply woven, we truly didn’t realize at the time that we were hearing songs by Wu-Tang Clan or School Of Seven Bells or Father John Misty. Indeed, the choices have been part of a fabric that includes lots of blues, gospel and old timey country.

So, if you’re sitting at home or in the office today and want to experience “True Detective” all over again, the songs below will be good ones to spin. Take a listen…

Opening: The Handsome Family “Far From Any Road”

Episode 1: “The Long Bright Dark”

Bob Dylan “Rocks And Gravel”

The McIntosh County Shouters “Sign Of The Judgment”

The Black Angels “Young Men Dead”





Episode 2: “Seeing Things”

John Lee Hooker “Unfriendly Woman”

John Lee Hooker “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”

Vashti Bunyan “The Train Song”

McIntosh County Shouters “Sign Of The Judgment”

Reverend C.J. Johnson and Family “You Better Run To The City Of Refuge”

Steve Earle “Meet Me In The Alleyway”

Cuff The Duke “If I Live Or Die”

13th Floor Elevators “Kingdom Of Heaven”















Episode 3: “The Locked Room”

The Staples Singers “Stand By Me”

Buddy Miller “Does My Ring Burn Your Finger”

Johnny Horton “I’m A One Woman Man”

Jo Ell Sonnier “The Heart That You Own”

Jo Ell Sonnier “Evangeline”





Episode 4: “Who Goes There”

Bo Diddley “Bring It To Jerome”

Melvins “The Brain Center At Whipples”

Boogie Down Productions “Illegal Business”

Blind Uncle Gaspard “Sur Le Borde De L’Eau”

Lucinda Williams “Are You Alright”

Slim Harpo “Rainin’ In My Heart”

Melvins “History Of Bad Men”

Primus “American Life”

Sleep “Holy Mountain”

Wu-Tang Clan “Clan In Da Front”

Grinderman “Honey Bee (Let’s Fly To Mars)”























Episode 5: “The Secret Fate Of All Life”

Kris Kristofferson “Casey’s Last Ride”

The Kinks “Tired Of Waiting For You”

Bosnian Rainbows “Eli”







Episode 6: “Haunted Houses”

Waylon Jennings “Waymore’s Blues”

Bobby Charles “Les Champs Elysee”

Father John Misty “Everyman Needs A Companion”

Glenn Gould “Goldberg Variations; BMV 988: Aria”

Emmy Lou Harris “The Good Book”

Ike And Tina Turner “Too Many Tears In My Eyes”

Meredith Monk “Core Chant”













Episode 7: “After You’ve Gone”

Juice Newton “Angel Of The Morning”

School Of Seven Bells “Trance Figure”

Gregg Allman “Floating Bridge”

Vincent & Mr. Green ft. Ravenbird “Red Light”

Black Rebel Motorcyle Club “Fault Line”

Richard & Linda Thompson “Did She Jump Or Was She Pushed”

Townes Van Zandt “Lungs”













Episode 8: “Form And Void”

“The Angry River” by The Hat ft. Father John Misty & S.I. Istwa