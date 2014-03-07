SXSW Exclusive: Dreams Require Sacrifice In Illustrated Poster For Horror 'Starry Eyes'

The BBQs are fired up, the red carpets rolled out and the finishing touches are being put on the SXSW Film Festival, which kicks off in Austin today. Over the next week or so, indie selections, world cinema, documentaries and more will screening for the cinema faithful, but it’s in the Midnighters section of programming where you can really let it hang loose. The selection of scare flicks offer up a chance for some primal fun, and “Starry Eyes” is hoping to get your pulse racing.

Directors Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kölsch are behind this one, which stars Alexandra Essoe, Amanda Fuller, Fabianne Therese, Noah Segan, Shane Coffey, Natalie Castillo, Pat Healy, Marc Senter, Maria Olsen and Lou Dezseran, and tells the story of an aspiring actress who lands a movie role that transforms her mentally and physically into something terrifying. Below, you can check out the beautifully illustrated poster for the film by Jay Shaw (check out his great work right here) which lends the entire effort a palpable old school vibe.

“Starry Eyes” premieres Saturday, March 8th at midnight at SXSW. Teaser trailer and one sheet below.

