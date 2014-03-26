Syfy Releases New Trailer For Pick-Up 'Metal Hurlant Chronicles' Season 1 + Sets April Premiere Date (Michael Jai White Stars)

A month ago, Syfy announced that it had acquired the first two seasons of French fantasy/action series Metal Hurlant.

The series premiered on French television on October 27, 2012 on France 4, and soon after, broadcast rights for various European countries such as Germany, Austria, Luxembourg were bought, but no USA rep.

At the time, I fully expected that, with a handful of actors recognizable to American audiences, it would surely be available to USA audiences a lot sooner; but better late than never.

Recapping… Announced at the MIPCom (the annual TV and entertainment market held in Cannes in October) in 2011, Michael Jai White co-stars (alongside Rutger Hauer, Scott Adkins, Joe Flanigan and James Marsters) in a live-action TV series adaptation of the Métal Hurlant Chronicles fantasy comics magazine.

Eriq Ebouaney (likely best know in the west as the star of Raoul Peck’s Patrice Lumumba biopic) is part of the supporting cast.

Guillaume Lubrano directed the series.

France-based WE Productions, and Panini U.K. Media are behind the sci-fi adventure program.

Syfy picked up both season 1 and season 2 debuts, with plans to premiere the first season this year. The network has now set an April 14th debut date for season 1, and has released a new trailer for it, which is embedded below (below it, watch an interview with Michael Jai White and co-star Scott Adkins, talking about the series, their involvement in it, and sci-fi in general).

I should note that Métal Hurlant (which literally translates as Howling Metal) is the French originator of what we know as the Heavy Metal fantasy comics magazine, here in the west.

Here’s the new trailer for Syfy: