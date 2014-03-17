Watch: America Ferrera Explains the Activist Spirit in 'Cesar Chavez'

“Cesar Chavez” co-stars America Ferrera and Gabriel Mann came by our SXSW studio and talked about their roles in “Cesar Chavez,” Diego Luna’s sophomore feature.

“Diego Luna committed to telling the story of a man and not a hero or an icon,” said Ferrera. “But humanizing him so that the audience might see that he was a father, a husband, a son. Just a mortal like you and I, who made choices to create the change he wanted to see. I think that’s an incredibly inspiring message because if he could do it, and he wasn’t born a hero, he was just a man, then what’s stopping you or I from being or doing the same thing.”