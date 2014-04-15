"I Was Never Good Enough As Bond" Says Pierce Brosnan

If it was a surprise to Pierce Brosnan to realize he was 60, it’s certainly a shock to the rest of us as well. Brosnan recently said:“The next morning all the birthday cards were there and there was one in the middle that said 60. Just that number alone…”

And yet the man who once was Bond is not slowing down. In the Daily Telegraph interview quoted above, he notes that he’s made seven movies in the past two years, including “The Love Punch” with Emma Thompson, which arrives this month. Indeed Brosnan gives the impression of being far from settled, and not even especially happy with his most iconic achievements: he professes himself unable to watch his old Bond films, finding them “never good enough.”

“I felt I was caught in a time warp between Roger and Sean…It was a very hard one to grasp the meaning of, for me. The violence was never real, the brute force of the man was never palpable. It was quite tame, and the characterization didn’t have a follow-through of reality, it was surface. But then that might have had to do with my own insecurities in playing him as well.”

An easy thing to say, perhaps, with the benefit of hindsight and, more than that, the subsequent transformational impact of Daniel Craig‘s Bond (though let’s give Brosnan his due, he is far from the worst 007). But in keeping with his restlessness, Brosnan says he’s not done with action movies either, at least not entirely. Though he sounds unimpressed with the widely-rumoured idea that he’d have a role in the next “The Expendables” action team-up, he does have one demand to make: “if you want to do a female version of ‘The Expendables,’ I’ll be in that one.” Fingers crossed.