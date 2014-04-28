John Travolta Hits the "Bollywood Oscars," Eyeing Role in a Bollywood Film (VIDEO)

It was nothing but Bollywood this past weekend for John Travolta. The star, who blew up the internet a couple months ago when he presented “Frozen” star Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem at the Oscars, was honored at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (or the “Bollywood Oscars”) in Tampa on March 26, where he received an Outstanding Achievement in International Cinema award. He also dropped some hints about being close to signing on to star in a Bollywood film — Shekhar Kapur’s “Paani.”

Per India West, Travolta told reporters:

“I have been offered a film that I’m considering doing. I

believe it’s an honest Bollywood film. What is the name for water — ‘paane’?.. Shekhar

Kapur has asked me to do this film and I want to be a part of it, maybe in the

fall. Should we put a musical number in it? Maybe we should.”

Travolta could bust out some of his “Saturday Night Fever” moves, which is what he did onstage during the show (see picture above). In terms of stateside projects, Travolta’s got actioner “Killing Season,” opposite Robert De Niro, arriving this summer, and two crime dramas in the works, “Criminal Activities” and “The Forger.”

Kevin Spacey was also in attendance at the Bollywood Oscars, presenting Deepika Padukone with the award for Entertainer of the Year.