That’s NOT All, Folks! Looney Tunes Platinum BluRay Collection Volume 3

Third times the charm. And the wabbit. And a “despicable” duck.
Warner Home Video has set August 12th as the release date for the Looney Tunes Platinum Collection Volume 3. Word leaked out last night on Blu-Ray Forum. The set contains 50 remastered HD classic Looney Tunes shorts plus bonus materials that include 26 audio commentaries, and over 12 documentaries – including the 70-minute Mel Blanc: The Man Of A Thousand Voices, the 60-minute Drawn For Glory: Animation’s Triumph At The Oscars, and the three-part The Boys From Termite Terrace (1975). An all-new doc, That’s All Folks! Tales From Termite Terrace, is also part of the mix.
Cartoons include:
Disc 1Hiawatha’s Rabbit HuntCorny Concerto, AFalling HareLittle Red Riding RabbitHair-Raising HareAcrobatty BunnyBig Snooze, TheHare Grows in Manhattan, AEaster YeggsSlick HareGorilla My DreamsHigh Diving HareHillbilly HareBunny HuggedOperation: RabbitBully for BugsBugs and ThugsKnighty Knight BugsHoney’s MoneyHep Cat, ThePigs in a PolkaHam in a RoleDog Gone SouthBear for Punishment, ASteal WoolDisc 2Porky Pig’s FeatScrap Happy DaffyPlane DaffyStupid Cupid, TheDraftee DaffyNasty QuacksStupor Salesman, TheWholly SmokeSwooner CroonerLife with FeathersCanary RowTree for TwoSandy ClawsDog PoundedSatan’s Waitin’Birds AnonymousMouse and GardenPied Piper of Guadalupe, TheGruesome Twosome, AGuided MuscleBeep PreparedWalky Talky HawkyRhapsody in RivetsHigh NoteNelly’s Folly
That’s Not all folks!
My understanding Lebron James will play in a Movie,Space Jam 2 in 2016 in Movies.
Will "Life with Feathers" have original titles or reissue titles? Also I hope this sells well so WHV can have money to remaster toons.
Will this volume come to DVD besides Blu-ray Disc?
Poor selection again. Why on earth Daffy Doodles or many of the early Foghorn Leghorn shorts (Henhouse Henery, A Fractured Leghorn etc.) are missing. It seems Jerry Beck and Warner execs dislike McKimson's cartoons and Foghorn in particular.
Overall, this is a skip from me.
I still can't believe "Daffy Doodles" isn't available on DVD or Blu-Ray yet.
Really hate to complain, but I won't be buying this, as I have most of these titles already. And, wow, why can't they get a decent cover design for LT video collections?
Having said all that, I hope the set sells well…
Am I the only one who loves McKimson's HOT CROSS BUNNY and laments its continued lack of availability? Great cartoon, amazing premise and brilliant animation. Bugs' Danny Kaye scat routine is epic!
My question is whether the shorts that were not remastered properly on the first Golden Collection ("High Diving Hare" with mispitched audio, "A Bear For Punishment" with incorrect opening theme) will be fixed here.
Further, we've seen where post-48 shorts that were previously released as Blue Ribbons on DVD got on Blu-Ray with their original bullseyes restored ("Canned Feud" comes to mind). I wonder if that will apply to any of the shorts here.
Are any of these new to disc, or have they all been on DVD before?
Will this also be made available in a DVD format as well, like the other two editions were?
Wow, it looks like this really is the last hurrah for the Platinums, what with all those extras and a new one called – ironically – "That's All Folks."
It's nice to see this volume finally made it, and that there will soon be three volumes of Looney Tunes Blu-rays for general consumers or home theater enthusiasts, but here's to hoping WHV someday gets serious about the remaining shorts on DVD. Roughly two-thirds of the catalog didn't make it to the Golden Collections, and they remain unrestored and unreleased to collectors.
Why did Henery coat the bottom of his anvil with shaving cream?
Well, I guess there's only 1 thing to do about this.
The selection is dissapointing. Wouldn't it have made sense to stick some of the cropped shorts from the Super Stars sets here in full-frame, since they were full restored and all?
I've been waiting for this news! Will there be a DVD version of this set?
I can't help but think that the series would have lasted longer if they had taken up where the Golden Collections left off with all new to disc material rather than so many repeats.
I'm happy with the cartoon selections, but I'm sad that this is the final volume. Are there going to be any bonus shorts on this volume?
These 3 Platinum sets would seem to be a good Looney Tunes sampling for Blu-Ray if one didn't want to try to find and purchase all the old Golden Collections..
Not a bad selection. I kind of like the cover as well. I am sad this will be the last blu-ray release. Really a bummer.
They should make a platinum vol 4
