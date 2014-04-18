Back to IndieWire

Trailers from Hell on ‘Pitch Black’ Starring Vin Diesel

Apr 18, 2014 12:47 pm

Today on Trailers from Hell, Jesus Trevino takes on the 2000 science fiction thriller “Pitch Black,” starring Vin Diesel.

Director David Twohy’s modestly budgeted science-fiction thriller was a surprise hit in 2000. Starring Vin Diesel as the space-age anti-hero Richard Riddick, the film grossed over 53 million leading to a 2004 sequel, “The Chronicles of Riddick.” Twohy (screenwriter for 1998’s “The Fugitive” and TFH guru Mick Garris’ “Critters 2”) revisited the character three more times in “Dark Fury”, “Riddick: Blindsided” and 2013’s “Riddick.”

