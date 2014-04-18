Trailers from Hell on ‘Pitch Black’ Starring Vin Diesel

Today on Trailers from Hell, Jesus Trevino takes on the 2000 science fiction thriller “Pitch Black,” starring Vin Diesel.
Director David Twohy’s modestly budgeted science-fiction thriller was a surprise hit in 2000. Starring Vin Diesel as the space-age anti-hero Richard Riddick, the film grossed over 53 million leading to a 2004 sequel, “The Chronicles of Riddick.” Twohy (screenwriter for 1998’s “The Fugitive” and TFH guru Mick Garris’ “Critters 2”) revisited the character three more times in “Dark Fury”, “Riddick: Blindsided” and 2013’s “Riddick.”
Comments
Seems like a watchable movie! Would give worth watching.