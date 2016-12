Watch: Last Night's HBO Premiere 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' is Available for Free Today Online

HBO has made the first episode of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” available for free on YouTube. The debut episode premiered last night for subscribers, and now everyone can enjoy the weekly news from the ex-“Daily Show” substitute host.

The Sunday night news is shot a few hours before airing on HBO and is paired with pre-taped pieces and an interview. Oliver offers satirical commentary on the events of the week. Watch below. Did we mention it’s FREE?