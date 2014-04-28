Watch: Trailer For Short Film 'Ticky Tacky' Starring Oscar Isaac

It seems Oscar Isaac likes keeping busy. With two movies out in 2013 (“Inside Llewyn Davis” and “In Secret” which premiered at Cannes and TIFF respectively), and three more coming in 2014 (“Mojave,” “Ex Machina” and “A Most Violent Year“), the actor has even made time to star in a short film. And the first trailer is here.

“Ticky Tacky” comes from writer/director Brian Petsos and follows a wealthy and powerful man who discovers his cousin/best friend slept with his girlfriend. The brief trailer provides a little taste, and there’s definitely a nod to Wes Anderson in some of the staging/framing/set design but the tone is definitely far more hysterical, and it’ll be interesting to see what the final shape of it looks like. There’s no release date yet, but “Ticky Tacky” is expected to have a festival bow at some point, so keep your eyes peeled.

Until then, check out the trailer below. [Filmoria]