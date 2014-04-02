Why Make Shorts?: Filmmakers and Jurors Address the Purpose of Short Filmmaking at the Bermuda International Film Festival

Bermuda shorts aren’t just

brightly colored bottoms that one wears with matching knee socks. At the

Bermuda International Film Festival, shorts are the highlight, and for good

reason.

The winner of BIFF’s short

film competition is then eligible to be nominated for the Academy Award for

Best Live Action Short. In BIFF’s seventeen years, two of their winners have

gone on to take home Oscar: “Wasp” in 2005 and “Toyland” in

2009. Lookout for a potential 2015 Oscar nomination for this year’s BIFF winner: Iraq’s “Baghdad Messi.”

Yet, outside of film

festivals and awards season voting, short films are rarely seen by the general

public here in America. Many cinephiles may nostalgically recall a time when a

short film was shown prior to a feature, but those days are long gone, replaced

by ever lengthening trailers that might as well be considered short films

themselves. Perhaps this is because there’s not much consensus on the purpose

of the short film format, even among filmmakers, festival programmers or

students. Some view them as merely a warm up, while others would rather they be

supported for their own artistic achievements. Though infrequently seen, that

doesn’t diminish their ability to tell a great story, or have a big impact.

Head juror Jan Harlan,

producer of many of Stanley Kubrick’s films, believes short films are still

important even in today’s era of modern filmmaking. He teaches a seminar on

short films as a calling card. “I’m very interested in short films,”

said Harlan. “Most of them are pretty boring, but some you can really see

there’s new talent. That is most satisfying.” He encourages students to

use their short filmmaking opportunities to put their stamp on something in

hopes of making an impression. Making a short he says, “Is a must and they

know it. They know it and they’re struggling. What you have to do is complete

your toolbox, and there are many things that you have to totally brutally

realize.” Harlan, who is originally from Germany and now lives in England,

has no doubt been more exposed to a culture of short films already ingrained

into society.

Juror Lauren Wissot, a

journalist for Filmmaker Magazine who has also programmed film festivals,

pointed out that America doesn’t have the same built in appreciation for short

films that Europe has. She would rather that short filmmakers here embrace the

medium in its own right. “I have a hard time with these calling

card films here in the States designed solely to tout the director or raise

money for a longer film,” she said. “Too often I feel like I’m

sitting through vanity projects where I’m being pitched. I like to see work

that fits the format; a director telling his or her story within a certain

amount of time because that’s exactly the running time needed to make a

complete film.”

Fellow juror film critic

Peter Rainer also isn’t crazy about the idea of short films essentially as a

warm up to a feature. “A lot of film schools tend to promote films as resumes

for studio work so then the students don’t take enough chances often

times,” Rainer said. “If you don’t take chances making your student

film, when are you going to take a chance?”

Some filmmakers, whose

shorts were screened at BIFF, tried to do exactly that. Michael Lukk Litwak’s

short film “The Life and Death of Tommy Chaos and Stacey Danger” has

been described as “Blue Valentine” meets “Jurassic Park”

and featured dinosaurs, submarines and space ships all on a limited budget.

Though he’s taking chances with content and effects, Litwak doesn’t necessarily

consider his film an audition piece for a feature, but rather a way to explore

the kind of feature he’d ultimately want to make.

“Shorts give you a lot

of time to find your voice as a filmmaker,” Litwak said. “There’s a

lot of pressure. If you make a ten million dollar film and you mess it up, no

one’s ever going to give you ten million dollars ever again. Whereas if you

make a short for a thousand dollars and it’s a bust then it’s the only thing

you’ve lost is maybe five or ten days of time and $1,000.” Rather than

thinking, “This film will get me the funds to make my feature,” many

students would rather take their time on their shorts and sharpen their skills.

Yulin Liu, who took home a

Special Jury Prize for her short “Door God,” likes the idea of

exploring filmmaking techniques before she has to decide on what style to

ultimately use when she moves on to feature filmmaking. “You can explore

yourself,” she said.” From making short films you can also find your

own way for the future, say this is my way to tell the story.”

Indeed, even veteran

filmmakers see the benefit of using shorter format pieces to tighten their

skills and perfect their craft. Rainer pointed out that feature film directors

like Ridley Scott, Sofia Coppola, Spike Jonze and David Lynch have all turned

to making television commercials; an unexpectedly demanding task given that one

has to tell a story and make it interesting in a very short amount of time. “Many

of them will tell you that this is how they hone their storytelling skills, by

learning how to make every moment count,” Rainer said.

Susana Casares was also

awarded a Special Jury Prize for her short film “Tryouts,” which won

a special College Television Emmy Award in 2013. The film focuses on a Muslim

teenager who wants to join her high school’s cheerleading squad and depicts a

moving clash of adolescent desires and religious traditions in only 14 minutes. “I think the mistake is

to try and make feature films into short films instead of embracing the form of

itself,” Casares said. “The short format allows you to explore tone

and rhythm and character and also to explore moments.”

Casares, who hails from

Spain but now lives in Los Angeles, also hopes for the opportunity for shorts to

one day have their own place in American cinema, be it through web-series,

short content documentaries or even putting things up on Vimeo and

YouTube. With television getting better

in quality every year, and companies perpetually trying to figure out a way to

monetize the web, perhaps those who excel in short filmmaking will rise in

their careers without even stepping foot into feature territory.

“I think short format

used to be seen as, ‘What do you want to do before a feature?'” Casares

said. “Now I think filmmakers, producers and distributors are embracing it

as a different animal that needs its own space.”