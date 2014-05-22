Bollywood Masala: "P.K." Moves Up, "Bombay Velvet" and "Detective Bakshi" Move Out And Tons Of Other Hindi Film News

The most anticipated title for the remainder of 2014, “P.K.”, moves up one week to December 19th to battle against Anil Kapoor’s “Welcome Back”, “Finding Fanny” moves away from the World Cup and into the fall and Indian entertainment giant T-Series grabs music rights to the three most anticipated titles of 2014 in today’s Bollywood news.

It’s probably best to just throw out that Bollywood release schedule you were holding on to because virtually everything has changed in the past couple of weeks. First off, “Bombay Velvet” and “Detective Byomkesh Bakshi” moved out of their December slots with “Velvet” moving to November and the good Detective moving to 2015, leaving the month wide open for “P.K.” to run rampant. The Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt starrer could be the biggest Hindi film of the year. All of a sudden November is jammed with big titles with “Action Jackson” with Ajay Devgn, “Ungli”, with Sanjay Dutt, and Yash Raj’s “Kill Dil” with Ranveer Singh, all moving into the month.

In other Bollywood news, “Happy New Year”, one of the most anticipated titles of the year, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Abishek Bachchan, still is sitting with a “October TBA” release date. In addition, music giant T-Series announced today that they have secured music rights to the three biggest movies of 2014, the aforementioned “Happy New Year”, “P.K.” and Salman Khan’s “Kick”. This may not seem like a huge deal to U.S. audiences but this is key to a Bollywood film’s success as music is one of the most important facets to every Hindi film. T-Series will be able to use their Marketing and PR departments to get the music out to Bollywood audiences both before the film’s release as well as during the run.

Below is an updated 2014 Bollywood Release Schedule

DATE TITLE, CAST, ONLINE WANT-TO-SEE

6/6 HOLIDAY—-Akshay Kumar—-* *

6/20 HUMSHAKALS—-Saif Ali Khan—-* *

7/27 KICK—-Salman Khan—-* * *

8/8 IT’S ENTERTAINMENT—-Akshay Kumar—-* *

8/15 SINGHAM RETURNS—-Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor—-* *

9/5 DAAWAT-E-ISHQ—-Aditya Roy Kapur—-*

9/12 FINDING FANNY—-Arjun Kapoor—-* *

10/2 BANG BANG—-Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif—-* *

10/2 HAIDER—-Shahid Kapoor—-* *

OCT HAPPY NEW YEAR—-Shah Rukh Khan—-* * * *

11/7 ACTION JACKSON—-Ajay Devgn—-* *

11/7 UNGLI—-Sanjay Dutt—-*

11/14 KILL DIL—-Ranveer Singh—-*

1/28 BOMBAY VELVET—-Ranbir Kapoor—-* *

12/19 WELCOME BACK—-Anil Kapoor, John Abraham—-* *

12/19 P.K.—-Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt—-* * * *

