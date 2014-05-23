Experimental 3-Part Personal Multi-Media Project, ‘Eye of The Storm’ (Fundraising)

Brooklyn native and visual artist Christine Neptune has created an Indiegogo crowd fundraising

campaign for her ambitious and personal multi-media project Eye of the Storm.

A graduate of Fordham

Universality, and the daughter of West Indian immigrants, Ms Neptune’s project

will consist of three different parts: an experimental short film, She Fell from Normalcy; a photographic series, A Shadow of Self; and finally, the mixed media piece, The Manuscript.

She says that it’s the first real project that speaks for her, and that was inspired by what she

calls a “very dark moment” in her life, when she was 25, and which functions as

a way of getting through it, during which she “developed a series of works that captured

the quintessence of that pain and my struggle to define “self”. Each work tells

a small instance of what happened and collectively they narrate the entire

story. Eye of the Storm is my coming of age story.”

She further says that:

“Through

Photography, Film and Mixed Media, I want to investigate how our systems of

oppression–be it social stratification, race or gender–cultivates one’s

understanding of self. Is it possible to operate outside our society’s

constructed social norms? What would these images look like? What would my

experience look like on camera?”

Now she has launched an Indiegogo page to help her raise

$5000 for the project, with the ultimate goal being to eventually have all three works in a solo

exhibition.

Go HERE to see the her trailer for Eye of the Storm, and

HERE for Ms.Neptune’s website; and finally

HERE for the Eye of the Storm Indiegogo page: