John Wayne Revealed

Book review: John

Wayne: The Life and Legend by Scott Eyman (Simon & Schuster)

John Wayne has been the subject of many books, from

worshipful biographies to detail-oriented rundowns of his movies. Now, seasoned

biographer Scott Eyman has given us a book worthy of its formidable subject: a

thorough, fair-minded, admiring look at the star and his career. He doesn’t

dodge the difficult issues regarding Wayne and his polarizing politics;

instead, he takes a page from the actor’s own playbook, treating each incident

on its own terms and trying to give him the benefit of the doubt whenever

possible. No other biography examines his films so thoroughly or perceptively,

and no filmography offers so many insights about the man behind the image.

Most of all, Eyman captures and illuminates Wayne’s many contradictions.

Consider this summarizing paragraph: “He was a rich character hiding in plain

sight—deeply flawed, deeply moving, earthy and warm, a Scots-Irish brawler by

blood and by temperament, full of love and rage and forgiveness. He was a

freedom fighter whose best friends included flagrant anti-Semites and racists,

a deeply conservative man who believed passionately in the freedom of speech,

an emotionally expansive man who was a little afraid of women, a man with a

father he adored who spent years in search of a father substitute, a fierce

patriot who never served, an insecure young man who grew to be a secure husband

and father. And a fine actor who only grudgingly stepped outside his comfort

zone.”

As for his public persona, Eyman observes, “Movie stars hide their true selves

from their public, which can result in inadvertent and humiliating exposures.

But Wayne never obscured his flaws, and often went out of his way to expose

them, because pretending otherwise would have been a breach in the binding

contract he had with his audience: to tell the truth as he saw it.

Unfortunately, his unified field theory of American society caused many to

ignore the questioning, complicated humanity of his best performances.

Making optimal use of his extensive research and interviews, the author gives

us a clear-eyed look at Wayne’s youth and the poverty that helped shape his

lifelong views of self-sufficiency. He details the young man’s almost

accidental entry into the film business, his first meeting with John Ford, and

the epic film called The Big Trail

that should have launched him to stardom, but didn’t. Eyman spends more time

than a lesser film buff would have on the decade of B movies that followed, and

details the way Ford consciously introduced Wayne’s character, The Ringo Kid,

to maximum effect in Stagecoach. He

does his best to explain Wayne’s unsuccessful marriages and the affairs that

resulted. Along the way, we learn more than a bit about the people in Wayne’s

orbit, from Ward Bond and John Ford to the actor’s longtime agent, Charles

Feldman. Some of these mini-portraits may seem tangential to the casual reader

but they help us understand the world Wayne inhabited.

We are constantly reminded that the real-life Wayne bore only passing

resemblance to his movie alter ego, which still looms large in the public

consciousness. His younger costars were invariably surprised by the actor’s erudition

and passion for chess. He loved the great outdoors but once told his son

Michael that he only got on a horse when someone paid him to do so.

We even learn why this film icon made so many mediocre star vehicles in the last

decade of his career, and how he never amassed the personal fortune that some colleagues enjoyed.

John Wayne: The Life and Legend is a

thoughtful, well-written book. Even if you’re familiar with Wayne’s career,

chances are you’ll learn things you didn’t know; I certainly did. Scott Eyman

is a longtime friend, but I feel no need to apologize for this laudatory

review. Scott’s biographies are uniformly excellent and this one is no

exception.