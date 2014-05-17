Project of the Day: 'Election Night'

“Election Night”

Tweetable Logline: A comic whirlwind of wild theories & long-held secrets rattle a politician’s family at the end of a campaign for Senate.



Elevator Pitch: A politician’s family marches in the green room on election eve to wait

for the result – will the speech be a celebration or a concession? The

last 350 votes have yet to come in, and the nerves rattle the family

into a comic whirlwind of wild theories, long-held secrets, and a

revelation nobody saw coming.

Production Team:

Tessa Blake (writer/director) Theatrically released documentary FIVE WIVES, THREE SECRETARIES & ME

Ian Williams (writer)

Catherine Dent (producer) Actress in THE SHIELD, Director/Producer for SILK

Grace Santos Feeny (producer)

Jim Jost (director of photography) HAWAII 5-0, Numb3rs

About the Production: Without giving too much away… Wow. It’s really hard to talk about this

without giving too much away. I will say this, when I saw this as a play

in New York, there was an audible gasp. In a good way. And I knew I had

to make this as a film.

It’s funny, suspenseful and smart. But more than that, it has something

to say – about how our own family can still surprise us, and the

maddening tightrope walk of loving people with whom you completely

disagree. Themes that will always motivate me!



Current Status: Fundraising American Film Institute’s Directing Workshop for Women. Pre-Production. Shoot dates are June 27 – July 2

For more information and to support this project: Indiegogo Page

