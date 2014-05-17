Project of the Day: ‘Election Night’

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film in progress; at the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.
Elevator Pitch: A politician’s family marches in the green room on election eve to wait
for the result – will the speech be a celebration or a concession? The
last 350 votes have yet to come in, and the nerves rattle the family
into a comic whirlwind of wild theories, long-held secrets, and a
revelation nobody saw coming.
Production Team:
Ian Williams (writer)
Catherine Dent (producer) Actress in THE SHIELD, Director/Producer for SILK
Grace Santos Feeny (producer)
Jim Jost (director of photography) HAWAII 5-0, Numb3rs
About the Production: Without giving too much away… Wow. It’s really hard to talk about this
without giving too much away. I will say this, when I saw this as a play
in New York, there was an audible gasp. In a good way. And I knew I had
to make this as a film.
It’s funny, suspenseful and smart. But more than that, it has something
to say – about how our own family can still surprise us, and the
maddening tightrope walk of loving people with whom you completely
disagree. Themes that will always motivate me!
For more information and to support this project: Indiegogo Page
I'm looking forward to this project. I've enjoyed their prior work.
Interesting project! Looking forward to see it!
I can't wait to see this movie. Politics, family and a surprise ending – sounds like a terrific combination. Perfect warm up for the real thing in 2016.
The Dynamic Duo strikes again!!! Can't wait to see their last production.
We need more people like this making movies. Intelligent, funny, grounded and visionary. Excited to see this. I loved Five Wives. The scene with her aging father doing his daily, bare chested calisthenics, as he is being interviewed, still makes me laugh.