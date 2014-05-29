Why You Still Can’t See That 'Porgy and Bess' Movie Starring Sidney Poitier and Dorothy Dandridge

Considering that I first wrote about this three

years ago and, as I mentioned in my piece below about Maya Angeiou’s screenplay

for Georgia Georgia, that her actual first film appearance was as an uncredited

dancer in this film, I thought, why not revisit it?

And besides, a question that gets asked a lot is, why

hasn’t the 1959 film version of George

Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess been shown or seen anywhere for, literally,

decades?

Furthermore, the film, starring Sidney Poitier as Porgy, Dorothy

Dandridge as Bess, and Sammy Davis

Jr. as Sportin’ Life (pictured above) directed by Otto Preminger, and produced by independent Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn, has never been

available on video in any format at any time… Well, not exactly; but I’ll get to

that in a second.

With the exception of a special screening every few

years, somewhere in the world, such as in New

York at the Ziegfield Theater

back in 2007, in Seattle around 2008

(a reportedly a rare 70MM print from Europe), and in Switzerland a few years ago, the last time the film was actually

seen by the public at large was when the ABC

Network showed it as a Sunday

Night Movie, during the late 60’s. It was also broadcast in the

early 70’s on a local TV station KTLA

in Los Angeles, which had access to

the Goldwyn film library for a brief while.

And that’s about it.

No, the film has never been shown on

TV since then, and for anyone who claims that they’ve seen it on Turner Classic Movies or some other

cable channel, your mind is playing tricks on you (I called

TCM to check, and they confirmed that they have never broadcast the film).

Yes, there are some crummy pan and scan bootleg copies, and I

have read of a supposedly good looking German DVD of the film in its correct

aspect ratio, but in a severely trimmed 115 minute version from the longer original

138 minute cut, and without its overture, intermission and the exit music.

There is also a 35MM print in excellent shape, and a 4 track

steno magnetic track at the UCLA archive

library, but that is never loaned out for any screenings.

I know it’s all confusing, and, as a result, the film is

considered one of the great “lost” movies – an important film that, somehow, has been unavailable to the public.

So why?

Well, it’s pretty simple. The basic fact is that,

through a contractual agreement, the rights to the film reverted back to the

Gershwin estate, from the Goldwyn company, in 1974, and the estate has kept the

film underwraps since then, rarely allowing it to be seen anywhere except

for very special occasions. Reportedly the estate was never happy with the

film version, since a lot of the original music was cut out, and they were also

very displeased with the orchestral arrangements of the music.

But actually it’s a bit more complicated than that. It

turns out that there are actually two different Gershwin estates that,

reportedly, have never gotten along with each other, and both claim ownership of

the film.

Furthermore, there’s also an issue involving MGM. Years

ago, the studio bought the ancillary rights to most of Goldwyn’s films,

claiming Porgy and Bess as well, and the studio has made claims that any DVD or

cable licensing release, as well as the required restoration, has to be done by

them. However, that too has gotten rather complicated since Warner Bros now owns the

Goldwyn library, so they now rightfully could make the same claims that MGM used

to.

If there is one bright spot, for those who are still hoping

to see the film, the National

Film Registry of the Library of Congress

selected it in 2011 for preservation, saying that it was “culturally,

historically, or aesthetically significant,” and an “overlooked

masterpiece.“

So maybe after the preservation work is done, there

might finally be an opportunity for the public at large to

see the film.