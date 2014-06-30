You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
BOI WEEKLY: Updated Bollywood Release Schedule

Jun 30, 2014 12:15 pm

There are a few Bollywood release schedule changes this week, Sanjay Dutt’s "Ungli" moves off November 7th (thereby avoiding a box office battle with "Action Jackson") and onto the currently free November 21st date.  Also, the fall’s most anticipated title, "Happy New Year" with Shah Rukh Khan,  finally gets a confirmation of a Diwali release date (October 23rd)

Below is an updated 2014 Bollywood Release Schedule

DATE    TITLE, CAST, ONLINE WANT-TO-SEE
7/25      KICK—-Salman Khan—-* * *
8/8        IT’S ENTERTAINMENT—-Akshay Kumar—-* *
8/15      SINGHAM RETURNS—-Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor—-* *
9/5        DAAWAT-E-ISHQ—-Aditya Roy Kapur—-*
9/12      FINDING FANNY—-Arjun Kapoor—-* * 
10/2      BANG BANG—-Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif—-* *
10/2      HAIDER—-Shahid Kapoor—-* * 
10/23    HAPPY NEW YEAR—-Shah Rukh Khan—-* * * *
11/7      ACTION JACKSON—-Ajay Devgn—-* *
11/21    UNGLI—-Sanjay Dutt—-*
11/14    KILL DIL—-Ranveer Singh—-*
11/28    BOMBAY VELVET—-Ranbir Kapoor—-* *
12/19    WELCOME BACK—-Anil Kapoor, John Abraham—-* * 
12/19    P.K.—-Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt—-* * * *
  

Pooja

Its only Salman Khan and Aamir Khan who rules in Bollywood industry.

