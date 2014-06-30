BOI WEEKLY: Updated Bollywood Release Schedule

There are a few Bollywood release schedule changes this week, Sanjay Dutt’s "Ungli" moves off November 7th (thereby avoiding a box office battle with "Action Jackson") and onto the currently free November 21st date. Also, the fall’s most anticipated title, "Happy New Year" with Shah Rukh Khan, finally gets a confirmation of a Diwali release date (October 23rd)

Below is an updated 2014 Bollywood Release Schedule

DATE TITLE, CAST, ONLINE WANT-TO-SEE

7/25 KICK—-Salman Khan—-* * *

8/8 IT’S ENTERTAINMENT—-Akshay Kumar—-* *

8/15 SINGHAM RETURNS—-Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor—-* *

9/5 DAAWAT-E-ISHQ—-Aditya Roy Kapur—-*

9/12 FINDING FANNY—-Arjun Kapoor—-* *

10/2 BANG BANG—-Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif—-* *

10/2 HAIDER—-Shahid Kapoor—-* *

10/23 HAPPY NEW YEAR—-Shah Rukh Khan—-* * * *

11/7 ACTION JACKSON—-Ajay Devgn—-* *

11/21 UNGLI—-Sanjay Dutt—-*

11/14 KILL DIL—-Ranveer Singh—-*

11/28 BOMBAY VELVET—-Ranbir Kapoor—-* *

12/19 WELCOME BACK—-Anil Kapoor, John Abraham—-* *

12/19 P.K.—-Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt—-* * * *

