Bollywood This Weekend: Akshay Kumar Proves A Soldier Is Never Off Duty In “Holiday”

Back in action, Akshay Kumar returns to Bollywood screens this week with perhaps his most serious outing ever, “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty”. Kumar plays an Indian army soldier who returns to Mumbai for the holidays but gets involved fighting terrorist sleeper cells. “Holiday” is a remake of the 2012 Tamil language thriller “Thuppakki” and the translation to Hindi language seems not to have missed a beat.
This is a different Kumar than fans are used to. Gone is the comedy, plus the romance between Kumar’s character and that of Sonakshi Sinha, featured prominently in the one-sheet, feels a bit like an add-on from initial reaction, and in addition the film’s soundtrack has received mixed reviews. But this is Kumar at his best and the action is very Hollywood-like in its intensity. Bollywood box office here in North America has been light the past few months so there’s plenty of anticipation for “Holiday”.
Comments
After Holiday and Akira, Sonakshi Sinha is set to deliver another best performance with her upcoming movie NOOR.