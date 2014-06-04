Bollywood This Weekend: Akshay Kumar Proves A Soldier Is Never Off Duty In "Holiday"

Back in action, Akshay Kumar returns to Bollywood screens this week with perhaps his most serious outing ever, “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty”. Kumar plays an Indian army soldier who returns to Mumbai for the holidays but gets involved fighting terrorist sleeper cells. “Holiday” is a remake of the 2012 Tamil language thriller “Thuppakki” and the translation to Hindi language seems not to have missed a beat.

This is a different Kumar than fans are used to. Gone is the comedy, plus the romance between Kumar’s character and that of Sonakshi Sinha, featured prominently in the one-sheet, feels a bit like an add-on from initial reaction, and in addition the film’s soundtrack has received mixed reviews. But this is Kumar at his best and the action is very Hollywood-like in its intensity. Bollywood box office here in North America has been light the past few months so there’s plenty of anticipation for “Holiday”.