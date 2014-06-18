Important! David Lynch is Crazy for Coffee. Here's Why

Any David Lynch die-hard knows the man loves his coffee. After all, his “Twin Peaks” lead Agent Dale Cooper is famous for his “that’s a damn fine cup of coffee” line. And so for their Munchies feature, Vice was lucky enough to snag an interview with the bizarre director, who breaks down his love for the caffeinated drink.

In the interview Lynch talks about the first time he had a cup of coffee, which was at the age of three, and goes on to describe what makes a good cup. “For me, it’s the flavor. It should have no bitterness, and it should be smooth and rich in flavor,” Lynch reveals. “I like to drink espresso with milk, like a latte or a cappuccino, but the espresso should have a golden foam. It can be so beautiful.”

In the short interview he also speaks briefly about the David Lynch Signature Cup Organic Coffee, a brand of coffee he created after a suggestion from a friend.

You can read the full interview here, and check out a video below of all the coffee (and pie) mentions in “Twin Peaks.”