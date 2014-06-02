This Week's Indie/Limited Release/Bollywood Titles

There are a wealth of options this week at your local art house, even a few that haven’t already debuted on VOD. Let’s take a look…

OBVIOUS CHILD—This A24, Jenny Slate romantic comedy has appeared in no less than 15 film festivals, including a well reviewed SXSW screening.

SUPERMENSCH: THE LEGEND OF SHEP GORDON–Austin Powers (well actually Mike Myers) makes his directorial debut with this documentary of legendary rock manager Shep Gordon, who would go on to launch the celebrity chef genre, starting with Emeril Lagasse. Radius/TWC releases the film in three theatres.

ANNA—Taissa Farmiga (yes, Vera’s little sister) stars in this day-and-date VOD thriller, which also stars Brian Cox and Mark Strong.

BORGMAN—Draft House Films releases this Scandinavian creepy thriller in two New York theatres, followed by Austin and Philadelphia next week and ten more markets on the 20th.

THE SACRAMENT–If you’ve perused your Time Warner VOD film list in the past few weeks you’ve already seen this Magnolia horror offering available.

And lastly, if Bollywood’s your bag, Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha star in the action romance “Holiday” from Reliance Entertainment. Stateside, Hindi box office has been rather quiet lately so this title has a shot, especially with Kumar’s star power. I’ll have an in-depth profile of the film in tomorrow’s Bollywood Masala feature.