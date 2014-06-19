Watch: Trailer for 'Dear White People' Explains Why 'Gremlins' is About White People Afraid of Black Culture

Roadside Attractions has released the first trailer for “Dear White People,” Justin Simien’s critically acclaimed satire about race in America.

“Dear White People,” which was voted as Indiewire’s firstever Project of the Year in 2013, made its debut at Sundance this past January, garnering the Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Talent.

The trailer is succinct and sharp in its critique of Hollywood’s portrayal of African Americans onscreen, not only parodying the trailer format with an opening that calls the film “in the tradition of ‘The Help,’ ‘The Blind Side’ and ‘The Butler,'” but also interrogating institutional racism with a particular academic finesse.

“Dear White People” opens in theaters on October 17. Watch the full trailer below: