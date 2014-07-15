15 Tips On Making Your First Micro-Budget Feature

"As It Is In Heaven" is a feature film directed by Joshua Overbay in Kentucky around a small college film department. Shot in Scope digital video, the film is now available on VOD. Below, Overbay writes about how, as a first-time director, he managed to make a micro-budget film and get it released. Find out more about the film here: http://asitisinheaventhemovie.com.



Like every other young, ambitious directing student, I graduated film school with two goals in mind: making a feature film and making it as soon as humanly possible. I had a solid script two years in the making, a business plan, a team of committed filmmakers, a "reasonably" low budget ($900,000), some industry connections and a degree of momentum from a year on the festival circuit. According to the textbooks, we were set for success. Even our script was built on the practical wisdom that we should suspend our desire to make personal films and instead focus on something that could start our careers: a successful genre film. And yet, after two years of numerous meetings, false starts, trips to Nashville and LA, phone calls, thousands of emails, multiple rewrites, and various "attachments" from cast and crew members, we hadn’t raised a dime.

Suddenly, my young idealism was challenged: Were the many sacrifices my wife made to get me through film school worthless? Had I put us into decades of debt for a ridiculous dream? "Many are called, but few are chosen." Maybe I’m not "chosen."

It all came to a head via a trip home for Thanksgiving. As I was driving, I turned to my wife and said, "It’s over. It’s not going to happen." And as soon as I said it out loud, I knew it was true.

I don’t believe in fate. Nor do I believe in quitting, which is why it’s hard for me to accept defeat. After about an hour of sadness, I came up with a new plan: I would make a micro-budget film. Screw placing marketability above artistry. I would make something I care about.



And now, almost three years later, that film is completed. "As It Is in Heaven" is showing in multiple locations across the U.S. this summer. In fact, it even got a glowing review from The Hollywood Reporter. So, how did we do it?

Below is a list of fifteen things we did to help us get our movie made. Certainly, there are many more, but I feel that these principles are absolutely essential to making a successful micro-budget film:



1. Get off your ass and make a movie.

Frustration and impatience are essential traits if you want to make a feature film with no money. Combine this frustration with an important realization: Unless your last name is "Coppola," your short film received major attention at Sundance, or you have many rich uncles you’re not going to be make a feature film for more than $100,000. You’re going to have to work for it. And even after that work, it’s unrealistic for you to make something with a significant budget.



2. Stop worrying about writing something marketable.

Write something you deeply care about: Our first script was horror because marketability was essential to our business plan. Looking back, even if we had a Clooney-sized attachment, we still wouldn’t have raised a dime. No one knew us and we had no industry presence. And unless that’s different with you, you need to recalibrate your expectations. Make your nano-budget film personal. It should become the movie you’re willing to die for. For me, committing to making something incredibly private was what gave me the energy to endure the hardship to come.



3. Work with your close friends, especially the brutally honest ones.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that making your first feature will be the most stressful thing you’ve attempted. And the less money you have, the more difficult it will be. Work with people who will challenge you, who aren’t afraid to be candid, and who will push you to do better. Work with people you respect, not those who will simply be nice. In addition, work with people you deeply trust. What does trust look like in an artistic collaboration? It means that the commitment to the betterment of the work comes first. It also means that neither of you are concerned with subverting or undermining the other. The thing that binds you together is a shared trust in doing whatever it takes to make the best film possible. These collaborations are rare. Once you find one, hold onto it with all your strength.

4. Crowdfund for the first and last time of your life.

We raised the bulk of our budget from Kickstarter. To do this, we (the producers and I) repurposed our Twitter and Facebook accounts into a constant stream of updates, reminders, and personal pleas. Did I lose Facebook "friends" in the process? Yes. Did I lose Twitter followers? Yes. Do I care? No, because I financed my feature film. Social media provides a unique and simple opportunity for you to connect with all the people from your past and present. If you have a reputation for being a kind and considerate person you might be surprised by how many of your friends come to your aid. In addition, the entire crew got involved. So, instead of three or four dudes pushing it, we had fifteen or twenty. But just remember, crowdfunding is best if it’s one and done. Once you ask your friends for a favor, it’s much more difficult to get them to do it again.

5. Budget for more than post-production.

Even though we raised all the money necessary to complete production, we failed to fully consider the costs of post-production. Do everything in your power to pay for a picture editor and a sound editor/mixer. Don’t do it yourself. The picture will suffer. And even if you can’t pay much, some goes a long way. It ensures their participation and gives you a bit of needed latitude in the contract formation process.

Also, make sure to budget for at least thirty festivals. While attending the Maine Media Workshops, I met Maureen Ryan, the producer of Man on a Wire and a professor at Columbia University. One thing she immediately advised was to think in festival tiers: upper (international), middle (national), and regional (lower). You want to make sure you have the money to apply to all three. If you put all of your money into the upper tier festivals, you risk getting into nothing. Middle and lower tier festivals can you help you get reviews, befriend programmers who will push your work via their social media platforms, meet the press, and get tips from other filmmakers.

6. Budget for travel and housing.

Some festivals take care of this, but you never want to assume that. Otherwise, you will end up unable to attend your own screening, which renders the festival experience meaningless. You can’t expect to get reviews and garner buzz if you’re sitting at home. In addition, if you’re crazy-lucky enough to get your film in theaters, you need to attend as many screenings as possible. This summer we’re playing in Chicago, LA, NYC, and Seattle, but because we didn’t raise enough money, not all of us are able to attend.



7. Teach at a film school.

Instead of moving to LA after I graduated, I decided to do something different: teach. Four years later, it’s clear that this was easily the best decision I could’ve made. Instead of moving my family to a high-priced city where we would struggle from paycheck to paycheck, I chose financial stability and security. Yes, many of my friends moved to LA. And no, none of them have made a feature film since graduating. Is this because they lack talent, resourcefulness, or strategic thinking? Absolutely not! Instead, their headspace is packed with the daily demand of financially surviving LA.

Teaching frees me up mentally to focus on bettering my craft. Moreover, the very act of teaching sharpens my filmmaking skills. The demand on the instructor to translate one’s ideas into digestible information for 18-21 year olds is high. In addition, you have to remain fresh, relevant, and in-the-moment, all of which are good traits to acquire as a director. As a husband and father, it also means I don’t have to choose between my family and my career. Plus, I get my summers off, which is when I’ve shot my last two feature films and will be shooting my third in 2015.

Students also need internships and, if you’re a decent teacher, they will likely want to help you make your movie. To be honest, I really enjoy working with student interns. Yes, they’re young and inexperienced, but they’re also humble, hard working, and quick to learn. They also want to prove themselves. One last thing: schools want to see you succeed since it represents them university positively, which likely means you will be able to use their gear.

8. Create "buy in."

When making your first feature film, you have a lot at stake – and so does everyone else. Your producers, actors, and crew have taken time out of their summer to work for you for free. Why would they do such a thing if they didn’t hope to gain something from it? What is it they are seeking out of this experience? If you fail to ask these questions, you’ve neglected your responsibility to them as the key creative. It’s your job to not only treat your cast and crew well, but to make the best movie possible. And if you are willing to sacrifice life and limb to make the best movie possible, you will honor the time and effort they’ve freely given. Plus, a servant leader will engender fierce loyalty. If you operate from this perspective, you will find that people will buy in and join you in this process. We all want to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. We want to transcend the temporary and be part of something collective, something larger. And you can provide this for your cast and crew if you lead with vision and self-sacrifice.



9. Embrace your limitations.

In the documentary, "Under The Great Northern Lights," Jack White of The White Stripes discusses his philosophy of creativity. His thesis is that creativity can only exist when limitations abound. While on stage, he implements this methodology by using crappy guitars and placing instruments on opposite sides of the stage. All of this is done because it forces him to work hard for the outcome. For the micro-budget filmmaker, you don’t have to manufacture limitations. They abound. But what White reminds us is these limitations must be viewed as opportunities to test your creativity and respond to the problem. These limitations will not only be financial, but also creative (such as the need to shoot almost exclusively at one location to stay under budget.

10. Budget 17-18 days for production.