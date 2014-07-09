Bollywood News: The Wait Is Over..."Happy New Year" Trailer Will Drop August 15th

For 95% of Box Office Insider’s readers this is no big news. However, for anyone who books Bollywood titles in their theatres this is akin to announcing the first trailer for the new "Star Wars" movie. August 15th is the date that the first trailer for the most eagerly anticipated Bollywood film of the year, "Happy New Year", will drop.

The film stars the biggest Bollywood actor in the business, Shah Rukh Khan, and opens for the Diwali holiday on October 23rd. What is particularly interesting is that the trailer will debut on the front of the August 15 release of "Singham Returns", starring Ajay Devgn, whose long standing feud with Khan appears to be abating.