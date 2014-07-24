Dwayne Johnson Terrible At Secrets: All But Reveals Captain Marvel Role

Dwayne Johnson doesn’t really know how to play the super hero tease game. Or at least, he’s not very good at it and if this were a Christopher Nolan project, the filmmaker would be having a heart attack by now. So the “Hercules” star already basically let it out of the bag that he’ll be playing Captain Marvel or will have a role in that D.C./Warner Bros. film. And now, unless he’s really screwing with us, he’s tweeted some not so subtle photos.
“Someone’s gonna get it” he writes and posts a photo of Captain Marvel, Superman and Marvel’s chief rival Black Adam.
Someone’s gonna get it.. pic.twitter.com/eH7GzWxx0u
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 24, 2014
Now, some are speculating that Johnson could play Black Adam and not the hero and the former wrestler turned star certainly looks more like the villain, but you probably don’t cast Dwayne Johnson to be second fiddle these days. The Warner Bros. panel is on Saturday and likely all or most of their D.C Comics super hero plans will be revealed.
At this point it will be a matter of seeing whether the rumored release dates–“Justice League” in 2017, “Shazam/Captain Marvel” in 2016, etc. are true. But given the time period and Johnson being so vocal, two years until “Captain Marvel” doesn’t seem like an impossible announcement on Saturday. We’ll have to wait and see.
We need Brandon Molale to play the character. I think that he would do the best job and looks so much like him. Not Dwane Johnson!
He's not playing Captain Marvel or Shazam. He's playing Black Adam. This article has it all wrong.
The Rock has been attached to play Black Adam for years, and has said multiple times Black Adam is his favorite comic book character.
He's playing THE BIG BAD in the whole MCU
This could be the only instance in comic book movie history where the actor is more jacked than the character.
Has it released yet? Never heard of it.